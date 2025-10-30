This 20TB cloud storage lifetime subscription is now 89% cheaper

TL;DR: Replace your monthly cloud storage subscription with an Internxt secure 20TB cloud storage lifetime subscription.

Monthly cloud storage subscriptions are a worse deal the longer you pay for them. If you want to own your storage outright, Internxt is now offering a 20TB cloud storage lifetime subscription on sale for $499.99 (reg. $4,900).

Internxt focuses on privacy and transparency. It uses post-quantum encryption to secure your files before they ever leave your device, meaning even the company itself can’t read them. The software is open source and GDPR-compliant, with all code publicly available for review. That makes it one of the few storage platforms where privacy isn’t just a marketing claim.

The storage is easy to access from any device. There are apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, and you can also log in through your web browser. Files sync across all devices automatically, and sharing is simple without giving up control of your data.

Right now, you can get a 20TB Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription on sale for $499.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.