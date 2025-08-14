This iPhone 15 Pro Max used to cost over $1,000, but not anymore

TL;DR: Get a near-mint condition iPhone 15 Pro Max on sale for only $769.99 (reg. $1,099).

You can enjoy Apple’s top-tier performance without the top-tier price. This premium refurbished iPhone 15 Pro Max has a pro-level camera system and a titanium build for hundreds less than buying new. Right now, it’s only $769.99 (reg. $1,099).

Why this iPhone?

Aerospace-grade titanium gives this phone a unique combination of strength and lightness, so it’s comfortable to hold yet durable enough for everyday use. Inside, the A17 Pro chip keeps everything running fast and smooth, from multitasking and streaming to gaming and editing large files. The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display brings vivid colors, sharp detail, and ultra-smooth scrolling with ProMotion technology.

The 48MP main lens captures crisp, detailed shots, while the 12MP ultra-wide lens is perfect for sweeping landscapes and group photos. Exclusive to the Pro Max is the 5x telephoto zoom, letting you bring far-off moments into sharp focus without losing quality. Low-light performance, fast action shots, and portraits all benefit from Apple’s smart image processing.

The USB-C connector supports USB 3 speeds for faster data transfers, and the battery lasts up to 29 hours on a single charge. It is also water and dust resistant, so it can handle a little adventure. Being unlocked, it works with most major carriers and supports eSIM for a simpler setup.

Because this is a premium Grade A refurbished model, it arrives in near-mint condition with little to no visible wear. The only obvious difference from a brand-new model is the price tag.

Right now, you can pick up an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB in Natural Titanium for $769.99 (regularly $1,099).

