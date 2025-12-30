This Mac has a Touch Bar and it’s under $300 right now

TL;DR: Get the best deal in tech with a refurbished 2017 Apple Macbook Pro 13.3-Inch with Touch Bar for just $299.97, 79% off the $1,499 regular price.

If you were one of the fans of Apple’s Touch Bar, you can’t miss this deal. Right now, you can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Pro for just $299.97, or a huge 79% off the $1,499 original price.

If you aren’t familiar with the Touch Bar (Apple discontinued the technology in 2023), this is your change to recapture the magic. A multi-touch OLED strip that runs across the top of the keyboard, the Touch Bar won its loyal fanbase for the way you could customize the functions it showed you for ease and speed of use. Whether you want suggestions as you type, Siri access, or shortcuts done your way, the Touch Bar is there for you.

While the Touch Bar is obviously the star here, the 2017 MacBook has a lot to recommend it. You’re getting 8GB of memory and up to 512GB of flash storage. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports mean not only that your data transfers will be lightining fast, you’re never at a loss for where to connect.

What makes this price so good?

Because this MacBook is refurbished, meaning it’s been previously used but inspected and restored, you get a top-tier product for way below market. This laptop has been rated Grade A, or near-mint condition. That means your computer is guaranteed to have a clean and functional keyboard and TrackPad, with only minimal scuffing or visible wear on the case or display. It won’t have screen burn, and it will have 80% battery health at the very minimum.

In other words? It’s a great laptop at an even better price, and an excellent way to start 2026 with savings and fresh new tech.

Get a refurbished 2017 Apple Macbook Pro 13.3″ for $299.97 (reg. $1,499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

