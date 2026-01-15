This PDF editor has the functionality you want without monthly fees

TL;DR: Convert, edit, and create PDFs with ease with a lifetime subscription to SwifDoo PDF Pro for Windows for just $34.99 — that’s almost $100 off the regular price of $129.

No, you don’t need Adobe (and its monthly subscription fees) to edit PDFs. Right now, you can get easy-to-use SwifDoo PDF Pro for $34.99, giving you a lifetime license for just a few dollars more than the monthly cost of Acrobat Pro.

SwifDoo combines the most useful PDF tools into one easy-to-use package. Use the program to create PDFs from existing documents, merge files together or split pages apart. Students and small groups can edit and annotate files together, changing images, adding text, and converting files like PowerPoint, Excel and Word into PDFs (and vice versa). SwifDoo can also convert JPGs and HEIC image files, as well as EPUB files, into PDFs. Compress files for easier sharing, and add links to put all the information the team needs in one place.

If you’re using SwifDoo for business, you can take advantage of security features like encryption and password protection, and use it to create secure documents and have them signed. The program supports batch processing, which means it can handle even your largest projects. And with optical character recognition (OCR) that can recognize and extract document data, finding what you need is easier than ever.

This deal is available to new users only, and is good for one installation on a Windows PC. Note: The program doesn’t support offline mode, so using it requires a consistent internet connection.

If you’ve been looking for a simple, intuitive way to manage PDFs for home or work, this is a chance to get great functionality at a price that can’t last.

Get SwifDoo PDF Pro for Windows for $34.99 (reg. $129).

StackSocial prices subject to change.