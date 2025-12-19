This refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air is a great price with a big battery

TL;DR: This 13-inch quality refurbished MacBook Air is $199.97 (reg. $999) and still handles email, docs, browsing, and streaming with all-day battery life.

Need a real Mac for email, docs, browsing, and streaming without the four-figure price? This quality refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air is only $199.97 (reg. $999), light in your bag, and easy on your budget.

If your laptop checklist reads “write, surf, Zoom, stream, repeat,” the 2017 MacBook Air still nails the assignment. You’re looking at a 13.3-inch display (1440×900), a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD—the combo that makes everyday computing feel snappy, not sluggish. SSD storage means quick boots and fast app launches; the integrated Intel HD 6000 graphics are fine for video, slides, and a little light photo work.

Battery life is the Air’s party trick. Apple rated this model for up to 12 hours, and these refurbished units are graded with battery health in mind, so you’re not tethered to an outlet all afternoon. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth keep the connections simple, and the slim, 2.96-lb chassis keeps it portable.

About the Grade A/B refurbished status

This listing is Grade A/B. In plain English, you should expect a clean, fully functional machine with light wear (Grade A: faint marks not visible from 1 foot) or light-to-normal wear (Grade B: cosmetic signs not visible from ~2 feet). Screens are free of scratches, and both keyboards and trackpads are operational. No dents, cracks, or missing parts. It’s the “pre-loved, not beat-up” zone.

This is perfect for students who live in Google Docs, writers who live in Word, travelers who want a cheap second machine, and anyone who just wants a Mac that, well, does Mac things without anxiety every time you toss it in a backpack.

Score this quality refurbished MacBook Air for $199.97 (reg. $999) and keep your daily computing light, fast, and uncomplicated.

