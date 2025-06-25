Tick talk! Get our exclusive Babbel deal before it goes POOF

TL;DR: Use code LEARN40 at checkout to get a Babbel lifetime subscription for $129.99 through June 30 (reg. $599).

Learning a new language used to mean expensive classes or dusty textbooks. Now? You can get conversational without even leaving your couch. Babbel’s expert-designed lessons not only actually work, but fit into anyone’s busy summer schedule.

What’s included in a Babbel lifetime subscription?

You’ll get access to all 14 languages Babbel offers, from Spanish and French to Norwegian, Indonesian, and more, with no recurring subscription fees. The app was developed by over 100 linguists and built to help real people have real conversations fast.

Lessons are short (just 10–15 minutes), cover everyday topics like travel, food, directions, and business, and are packed with speech-recognition tech to help you perfect your pronunciation. There’s also an AI conversation partner that allows you to practice listening, comprehension, and speaking with a bot, in case you don’t have anyone who knows German or Italian in real life to banter with.

Whether you’re planning a trip or just want to finally check “learn a new language” off your bucket list, Babbel makes it easy. You can use it on your phone or desktop, and even download lessons to learn offline (hello, flight mode productivity).

