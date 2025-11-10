Upgrade a PC for just $10 with this Microsoft deal

TL;DR: Upgrade your Windows computer with a fresh operating system thanks to this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for just $9.97 (reg. $199).

Could your PC use a refresh? It sounds crazy, but upgrading to a new operating system can make that happen for under $10. Right now, you can score a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for just $9.97 (reg. $199) through November 16.

Transform your old computer into a productivity machine

It’s amazing what a new operating system can do. Not only does it give your computer a totally new vibe, but it can also give you a little productivity boost. Give your computer the gift of a nice upgrade with this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license, and save yourself the hundreds of dollars you’d otherwise shell out on a new computer.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro was made for the modern professional, so you know it’s packed with features ready to make your workday more manageable. You’ll first notice the seamless interface that makes getting around a lot easier, and when you need to find something fast, a more powerful search experience makes it happen.

There are snap layouts and seamless redocking for smooth operation, and you’ll have access to Copilot, your very own AI-powered assistant, right on your desktop. You can also stay in touch with coworkers more easily thanks to Teams, and tools like Azure AD, Windows Sandbox, and BitLocker device encryption can all help with your workflow.

You can rest easy knowing Windows 11 Pro prioritizes your cybersecurity. It offers features such as biometric logins, encrypted authentication, and enhanced antivirus protection to ensure your data remains secure.

