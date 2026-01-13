You wouldn’t expect much from a $199 MacBook Air—until you use it

TL;DR: Get a Grade A/B refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air (2017) for $199.97 (reg. $999) through Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT—a budget-friendly Mac for writing, email, and everyday admin.

A refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air (2017) is 80% off through Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For email, documents, and light web work, it’s a remarkably low-cost way to return macOS to your daily routine.

A proven everyday machine for distraction-free work

The mid-2017 MacBook Air remains a practical tool for the kinds of tasks that quietly run life and business: proposals, spreadsheets, calendar management, video calls, and research tabs that tend to multiply throughout the day. This configuration includes a 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, paired with a 13.3-inch display at 1440 × 900 resolution.

Those specifications won’t satisfy demanding creative workflows or modern gaming, but they’re well suited to steady productivity. For many users, the experience still feels responsive and uncluttered, especially for writing, administrative work, and communication-heavy tasks. At just under three pounds with a 12-hour battery life, it’s also easy to tote around without needing to plug in.

What refurbished means—and why it works here

This unit is listed as Grade A/B refurbished, indicating it may show light cosmetic wear while remaining fully functional. Each system is tested before resale and includes a MagSafe power adapter, along with a 90-day parts-and-labor warranty from a third party. At this price, that balance of condition and coverage is part of the appeal.

A smart buy for stable, mature macOS workflowsS

oftware compatibility is the key consideration. This MacBook Air supports macOS Monterey and is not eligible for newer releases beyond that. If your essential applications run comfortably on Monterey, this machine can serve as a reliable secondary computer—or a primary one for focused, everyday work—without tying up unnecessary budget.

Get this refurbished Apple MacBook Air (2017) in Silver for just $199.97 (reg. $999) now until Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.