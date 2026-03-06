Your files are private and protected with Internxt

TL;DR: Get 10TB of secure cloud storage from Internxt for $269.97 (MSRP $2,900) until Mar. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If you want your data to feel 100% safe, you can store 10TB with Internxt, a cloud storage company committed to safety, for just $269.97 (MSRP $2,900) for life, for this price until Mar. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Save 90% today on 10TB that is yours forever to fill with thousands and thousands of documents, videos, photos, codes, files, and more. The folder organization system is super intuitive, and can always be adjusted for when you continue to add more and more.

Internxt Features:

End-to-end post-quantum encryption, breaking files into smaller pieces that can’t be intercepted by another party

Zero-knowledge file storage, so even Internxt doesn’t have file access

GDPR compliant and audited by Securitum for outside verification

Access via desktop, browser, and smartphone application

Open source code made public through GitHub for transparency

Amid all the cyberattacks and leaked personal data in the news, it can feel difficult to trust any organization with your sensitive information. Physical hard drives can always be stolen and local files stored on some internet-based platforms can easily be hacked, so cloud storage is one of the best ways to assure your information’s security.

Internxt is an amazing and affordable investment for students, industry professionals, business owners, videographers, photographers, artists, or anyone who’s been taking family and pet pictures for a very long time.

Enjoy high-tech security features from Internxt with your 10TB of cloud storage for life, available until Mar. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT for only $269.97 (MSRP $2,900).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

