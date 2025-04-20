Stuck on the weight-loss plateau? Scientists have good news for you

If you're among the half of US adults who have tried to lose weight in the last 12 months, you'll be aware of how enthusiasm wanes once you hit the difficult "plateau" that feels like everything grinds to a halt. But new research shows that this is merely an adjustment period on the journey, and success lies in how you move past it.

Researchers at Australian science agency CSIRO have turned the tables on one commonly held belief that when weight loss slows and ultimately stops, that's the end of the journey. While it's called a "plateau" for a reason, it's something nearly everyone trying to shift any amount of pounds is likely to experience at some point – but this period of time is less an obstacle and more the body setting you up for long-term weight loss, the scientists suggest.

Looking at data from more than 6,500 participants in CSIRO's Total Wellbeing Diet Online program, the researchers found that those with clinically significant weight loss over a year had hit plateaus where no weight was lost and some pounds were even gained. Two in three participants lost at least 5% of their body weight over that 12-month period, and one in three lost at least 10%.

And, along the way, they hit that dreaded plateau – at least one that lasted for three months – before weight loss resumed. This is the stage where people are most likely to quit their lifestyle changes and feel like the hard work was for nothing.

“The study gives hope to anyone who has ever felt disheartened throughout their weight loss journey,” said lead researcher Dr Gilly Hendrie. “The reality is weight loss isn’t linear. Periods of maintenance and small regains are normal – but with persistence, meaningful results can happen.”

Psychologically, the plateau is a huge challenge after the high of consistent weight loss in the first several months, but the scientists say this period is not an obstacle but an opportunity. The plateau is the body's adjustment phase, and critical for moving forward with long-term meaningful weight loss.

"After an often steady and relatively rapid initial weight reduction, new dieters frequently encounter a weight loss plateau as their bodies adjust to dietary and physical activity changes," noted researchers in a 2024 paper on what happens during a plateau. "Biological adaptations, a decreased resting metabolic rate, and hormonal changes impede continued weight loss. Physiologically, these can reduce energy levels and endurance, cause decreased fat oxidation, and increase the sensation of hunger. Psychologically, the abrupt halt in progress can lead to discouragement."

While it sounds easier said than done, viewing this period – which can have a highly personal time frame – as one of "reset" rather than failure and a sign of things not working is key to your body adjusting to its new normal before weight loss resumes. And for the participants in the CSIRO study, the most important tool during this time was engagement.

So, if you find yourself at this point of giving up – which is how yo-yo dieting begins – all the old tools in the toolkit, such as food diaries, fitness plan updates, progress tracking and meal plans helped those on the Total Wellbeing Diet continue to lose weight in that 12-month period.

“It’s common to start strong in January, only to feel stuck by April,” Hendrie said. “But a plateau isn’t failure – it’s a sign to reset. Setting new goals, tracking food, and refocusing can make all the difference.”

In 2025, we have even more tools in the kit that can help a plateau feel like the new baseline. Chatbots such as ChatGPT offer accountability, daily physical- and mental-health check-ins and overall encouragement – and by inputting your data, goals and other information such as food and exercise preferences, it can do everything from designing a new workout plan to designing daily checklists to keep you on track. And because it's novel and specializes in reframing negative self-talk in helpful, positive ways, it can help ignite the excitement felt in the first few weeks of embarking on a health overhaul.

The CSIRO researchers found that 15% of participants who lost an average of 11 kg (24 lb) in that first year had experienced a maintenance phase – or plateau – for six months of that time. Nearly 10% lost an average of 16 kg (35 lb) but experienced a three-month plateau during that 12 months.

Regardless of the path chosen – be it intermittent fasting, calorie restriction or medication-assisted weight loss – the key is understanding the slow-down, or even the slight gain, that inevitably happens, and seeing it as an opportunity in order to stay on track.

The study was published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

Source: CSIRO