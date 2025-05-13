DJI looks to push creativity boundaries with triple-camera Mavic 4 Pro

A couple of years ago, DJI was the first drone maker to launch a flyer sporting a triple camera array. The follow up mounts the Hasselblad-led cameras to a 360-degree gimbal – allowing creators to "push their content to new levels."

The Mavic 4 Pro's triple camera system offers "aerial narrators" three focal lengths to play with – 28 mm, 70 mm and 168 mm – for creative flexibility with one tap on the controller. The trio is also mounted to a new Infinity Gimbal that enables full 360-degree rotation and 70 degrees up or down, making for "unprecedented angles" during capture.

With its 100-megapixel four thirds image sensor, the drone's Hasselblad main camera is the star of the show, promising sharp, detailed captures that benefit from the Swedish imaging titan's Natural Color Solution while its F2.0 to F11 aperture caters for low-light videography.

The Mavic 4 Pro camera drone features a 100-MP Hasselblad four thirds main camera, a 48-MP mid-tele, and a 50-MP long-range tele DJI

Next up is a medium telephoto snapper rocking a 48-MP 1/1.3 sensor that taps into a brand new processing engine for the promise of "enhanced image quality." DJI suggest that this module's 70-mm focal length should be ideal for creating "compressed perspectives which highlight subjects."

Rounding out the power trio is a long-range tele camera built around a 50-MP 1/1.5-inch sensor and wide F2.8 aperture. In addition to bringing distant subjects into sharp focus, it can also be used to capture "incredibly detailed" panoramas – "revealing expansive skylines when zoomed out and intricate cityscapes when zoomed in."

All cameras feature dual ISO to blend high and low parameters, as well as raw image stacking up to five frames. They're all capable of 4K video capture at 60 frames per second with 10-bit D-Log, D-Log M and HLG color profiles, but the main camera can boost that to 6K at 60 fps HDR with 16 stops of dynamic range. For added slow-mo drama, the main and medium tele each offers 4K at 120 fps while the long tele manages 100 fps at the same resolution.

The Mavic 4 Pro camera drone can transmit 10-bit HDR footage over the DJI O4+ system from up to 30 km away DJI

The combination of six low-light-capable fish-eye sensors and dual processing chops help the drone effectively avoid obstacles at speeds of up to 18 m/s (40 mph) – though it's capable of zipping up to 90 km/h (56 mph). And the 95-Wh battery keeps things juiced for up to 51 minutes, which could translate to a flight range of 41 km (25.4 miles) with an economical push.

The camera drone is controlled by an included remote over the company's O4+ transmission system, which is reported capable of feeding through 10-bit HDR images from up to 30 km (18.6 miles) away. If you're shooting farther out, there's up to 512 GB of onboard storage to back up your footage for subsequent retrieval upon landing.

The Mavic 4 Pro camera drone boasts folds down for compact transport DJI

At time of writing, the Mavic 4 Pro hasn't launched in the US, so you'll have to make do with European pricing. "The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will not be available for sale in the US upon its global launch on May 13," the company told us. "Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved. While we do not have a timeline for when we can introduce the product to the US market, we are closely monitoring the situation and actively exploring every possible solution."

The basic option with a 64-GB storage module, one battery and a RC 2 controller carries UK pricing of £1,879 (which directly coverts to US$2,485). A Fly More bundle gets you two batteries and a charging hub for £2,459 (~US$3,250), and a Creator Combo package that bumps up the storage to 512 GB and sweetens the pot with a RC 2 Pro controller, parallel charging hub and more powerful adapter is priced at £3,209 (US$4,245).

We've only shared the launch highlights here, there's a lot more on offer from this drone – hit the source link for full details, or watch the video below.

Introducing DJI Mavic 4 Pro

Source: DJI