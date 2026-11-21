Most flying entities, both natural and man-made, meet their demise when they ram into obstacles at full speed. For drones, it can be as bad as Humpty-Dumpty-level wreckage. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now developed a drone that can run into walls and still carry on its merry way.

Dubbed FlexiQuad, the drone is built with a deformable, flexible frame that remains stiff where it matters during flight. It can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h (50 mph), survive collisions at around 25 km/h (15.5 mph), squeeze through narrow spaces, and lift payloads heavier than itself.

Conventional quadcopters typically feature four rigid arms, each with a propeller, extending from a rigid central body. This design gives them the structural stiffness needed for stable, precise flight. On the flip side, it can make collisions disastrous.

If a drone slams into an obstacle hard enough, the impact can damage the frame, destabilize the aircraft, or destroy it entirely. To prevent this, modern drones often rely on sophisticated navigation and obstacle-avoidance systems to detect and steer clear of obstacles.

However, these systems aren't foolproof. At high speeds or in cluttered environments, an obstacle might be detected too late for the drone to avoid a collision. Researchers in the Netherlands created a drone with rodent-like whiskers to detect obstacles in front of it, but it has to press its whiskers against a wall and follow it, like a vision-impaired person using a cane.

ETH Zurich researchers have taken a different approach, adding an extra layer of protection that enables the drone to withstand collisions even when its obstacle-avoidance systems fail. Instead of the conventional rigid central body and four extending arms, FlexiQuad features a soft, ring-shaped frame with a hollow center. Its four rotors, batteries, and control electronics are distributed around the ring, allowing the entire structure to deform when it encounters an obstacle.

The idea is that instead of transmitting the full force of an impact directly to its rigid components, the frame bends, absorbing some of the collision energy and spreading the remaining forces over a longer period. Once the impact is over, the flexible structure can spring back toward its original shape, allowing the drone to continue flying.

FlexiQuad Drone

So, how does a “wobbly” drone maintain the structural stiffness needed for stable flight, you ask? The answer lies in a property known as anisotropic stiffness, where a material or structure exhibits different degrees of stiffness depending on the direction in which a force is applied.

The researchers drew inspiration from the wings of birds and insects, which exhibit this property, combining flexibility in some directions with rigidity in others. "We were interested in how stiff their wings are," explains Luca Girardi, who developed FlexiQuad with Stefano Mintchev at ETH Zurich's Environmental Robotics Lab.

Applying the same principle, they designed FlexiQuad's frame to be highly flexible horizontally, allowing it to bend sideways and absorb impacts. Vertically, however, the frame is considerably stiffer, providing the structural support needed to transmit the forces generated by the rotors and maintain controlled flight. This allows the drone to combine two characteristics that are traditionally difficult to achieve together: structural flexibility and high flight performance.

As if a drone that rams into a wall and continues operating weren’t enough, the flexibility also comes with a few other tricks.

Because its body is essentially a deformable ring, FlexiQuad can compress itself to pass through openings that would normally be too narrow for its full-sized frame. This means it can literally squeeze and shimmy through gaps. The researchers implemented this ability using a small servomotor and pulley mechanism that pulls the frame inward, reducing the drone's width while maintaining controlled flight. In one experiment, a prototype weighing 405 g (0.89 lb) successfully flew through an opening just 180 mm (7.1 in) wide, approximately 70% of its normal width.

The frame can also deform passively when passing through tight openings, using the drone's own momentum to squeeze through without requiring a separate folding mechanism. Even more interestingly, the same deformation that lets it squeeze through gaps can also be used to grasp objects. By contracting its hollow frame around an item, FlexiQuad can pick it up without needing a conventional robotic gripper. In demonstrations, the drone successfully grasped, transported, and released a soft first-aid kit weighing 136 g (4.8 oz). The researchers also demonstrated its ability to lift a payload heavier than the drone itself.

Another interesting thing about the drone is that it doesn't sacrifice speed or agility for its capabilities. FlexiQuad can reach speeds of around 80 km/h (50 mph), with linear and angular accelerations comparable to those of conventional rigid-frame quadcopters. According to the study published on arXiv, accelerations exceeded three times the force of gravity, despite the prototype being substantially more flexible than conventional drones.

In collision tests where the researchers deliberately flew it into obstacles at speeds of up to approximately 25 km/h (15.5 mph), the frame briefly deformed on impact and was able to continue flying. The drone survived frontal collisions at speeds of up to 18 km/h without any structural or functional damage.

Beyond surviving the occasional crash, these capabilities could prove especially useful in environments where conventional drones struggle to operate. For example, FlexiQuad could inspect confined industrial spaces, such as ships' ballast tanks, or navigate through collapsed buildings during search-and-rescue missions. Its ability to deform could let a relatively large drone carry more sensors or batteries and squeeze through narrow openings without sacrificing as much payload capacity or flight endurance.

However, challenges remain before FlexiQuad can fly out of the laboratory to real-world applications. For starters, its flexibility further complicates flight control. As Girardi acknowledges, "a rigid structure makes precise control easier," which is one reason rigid frames have remained the standard for so long.

For example, when FlexiQuad collides with an obstacle, the frame can oscillate as it recovers its shape. These “BOING-oing-oing-oing” ripples may blur images from onboard cameras, making it difficult for the drone to determine its position and navigate its surroundings. The aircraft therefore needs a control system capable of handling changes in its shape and movement.

The researchers have already made progress on this front, using reinforcement learning to teach FlexiQuad a reflex-like recovery response. After a collision, the drone uses information from its onboard motion sensors to stabilize itself before returning to autonomous flight. However, reliable perception and autonomous navigation in complex, real-world environments still require further development.

Next steps include improving its autonomous capabilities and exploring how its flexible structure can support sensing and control, potentially bringing the technology closer to practical deployment. The researchers have filed a patent application for its structural design.

Source: ETH Zurich

