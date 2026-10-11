© 2026 New Atlas
Drones

MIT’s drone brain neutralizes hazards in disaster zones

By Omar Kardoudi
October 11, 2026
MIT’s drone brain neutralizes hazards in disaster zones
MIT drone planner creates a moving safety corridor through unknown terrain
MIT drone planner creates a moving safety corridor through unknown terrain
View 2 Images
MIT drone planner creates a moving safety corridor through unknown terrain
1/2
MIT drone planner creates a moving safety corridor through unknown terrain
SANDO dodged every moving obstacle in 12 real-world drone flights
2/2
SANDO dodged every moving obstacle in 12 real-world drone flights

Disaster zones are terrible places to follow a preplanned route. Maps can be incomplete, debris can move, and the next hazard may arrive from any direction at any time. MIT’s new navigation system builds a safe flight corridor around the possible future movements of hazards, helping a drone avoid collisions even without a prior map.

Called SANDO, the system plans routes through unfamiliar surroundings with a mathematical guarantee of collision avoidance, provided its operating assumptions hold. It does not need to know where obstacles are headed, only a reliable upper limit on how fast they can move. "The only thing the planner needs to know is the top speed the obstacles could reach," says Kota Kondo, who recently earned his doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics at MIT.

Kondo’s interest in disaster-response robotics traces back to the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan. "I remember watching the response at the nuclear site and thinking, why do humans have to get so close? Is there another way to handle this situation?” he says, lead author on the study published in IEEE Transactions on Robotics. "That really stuck with me."

Helping robots avoid the unexpected

Flight planners use a drone’s cameras and sensors to work out a route to its destination. According to MIT, many existing systems offer formal safety guarantees only when obstacles are stationary or known beforehand. Others dodge moving objects without mathematically guaranteeing that a collision won’t happen.

SANDO’s approach is to plan around possibilities rather than bet on a single prediction. The system detects, groups, and tracks moving obstacles, then surrounds each with a virtual sphere representing how far it could travel in any direction over a given time. The further ahead the planner looks, the larger that sphere becomes.

Think of a distracted pedestrian. Rather than assume they’ll keep walking straight, the planner leaves room for every position they could reach within their speed limit.

Around these expanding buffers, SANDO constructs a safety corridor, a chain of connected, obstacle-free regions of three-dimensional space. Because the corridor changes with time, it accounts for hazards that could move into the drone’s path after the route is first calculated. "But because we consider this time component, we can now guarantee safety into the future," Kondo says.

SANDO dodged every moving obstacle in 12 real-world drone flights
SANDO dodged every moving obstacle in 12 real-world drone flights

A separate heat-map planner flags areas crowded with obstacles and steers the drone toward less congested routes. Inside the safety corridor, SANDO calculates the fastest trajectory, continually updating both the corridor and flight path using the onboard computer.

In simulations, SANDO reached its destination faster than several state-of-the-art comparison systems while avoiding collisions in every environment tested, according to MIT. It also avoided all moving obstacles across 12 flights with a real drone.

Those results support the approach, but 12 successful flights aren’t proof of readiness for every disaster scenario. The mathematical guarantee also depends on the obstacle-speed bound holding true. An object moving faster than that limit would fall outside the guarantee described by the researchers.

Next steps could include reducing the computational workload and connecting SANDO to machine-learning systems that accept plain-language instructions. In the accompanying video (above), Kondo also describes an ambition to coordinate multiple drones, sharing observations and dividing search tasks.

The goal is more than keeping one aircraft intact. If it proves reliable beyond the lab, SANDO could help rescuers search dangerous places faster without entering them first – and could also guide drones through collapsed buildings, mine tunnels, or crowded neighborhoods.

Source: MIT

Tags

DronesRoboticsDisastersMathematicsMITMappingCollision
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
A receiver built into the wing of a stationary drone model converts energy from a green laser into electricity, while airflow generated by the propeller carries heat away through integrated cooling channels
Drones
Laser-powered drones fly longer via wireless OTA charging
Drones are becoming lighter, faster, and can reach places people can’t, but battery life remains a major limitation. Researchers in China have developed a technology that allows a flying drone to be charged from the ground using a laser beam.
Tornyol's LeSonar2 drone utilizes 32 ultrasonic emitters to locate mosquitoes – and it uses its propellers to dispatch them
Drones
Tornyol drone uses sonar to hunt and destroy mosquitoes
The deadliest animal to ever exist isn’t an apex predator like sharks or lions. Neither is it rats that caused three great plagues. It’s the tiny 5-mm Anopheles mosquito. One company is proposing fighting them with tiny air-to-air killer drones.
One of the many drone designs seen at DARPA's Lift Challenge
Drones
DARPA honors drone teams for light copters that carry heavy loads
Presently, cargo-carrying helicopters and multirotor drones have at best a 1:1 payload-to-body-weight ratio. DARPA's Lift Challenge, however, recently asked teams to design drones with a ratio of 4:1 or better.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!