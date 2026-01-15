Watch: World's fastest drone hits 408 mph to reclaim speed record

Luke and Mike Bell, a father-son duo from South Africa, have reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the fastest quadcopter drone. Their 3D-printed Peregreen V4 drone clocked a top speed of 657.59 km/h (408 mph).

The new record surpassed the 626 km/h (389 mph) flight set a month earlier by Australian engineer Benjamin Biggs. Before Biggs, Luke and Mike Bell had clocked a record 480 km/h (298 mph) with their Peregreen 2 drone in June 2024, and 585 km/h (363.5 mph) with their Peregreen 3 in October 2025. The latest iteration has now brought the record back to the Bells in what has been an intensely competitive race.

Luke Bell places the Peregreen V4 quadcopter on its base ahead of the world record attempt Luke Bell on YouTube

The Peregreen V4 quadcopter was built by Luke Bell, an aerial videographer based in Cape Town, South Africa, with help from his father, Mike. As the name suggests, this is the fourth iteration of their custom drone, the result of more than two years of improvements on the first version. They’ve also built a separate solar-powered drone that flies as long as there's sunshine, but at significantly less speed.

Building the drone

3D printing enabled the father-son duo to rapidly build prototypes and switch things up when needed. The Peregreen V4 was made with Bambu Lab’s H2D high-speed dual-nozzle printer, allowing the team to combine different materials in a single print. This combination came in handy, as different materials were needed for sections like the drone's tail and camera mount.

"The new printer’s larger build volume and dual-nozzle system made it possible to print the body as one continuous piece," Luke said in a video showcasing their world record.

The Peregreen V4 also sported new design and hardware upgrades. The Bells selected T-Motor 3120 brushless motors for improved reliability, paired with 900-kV windings (up from 800-kV in the previous iteration) to increase rotational speed. The drone was also equipped with lithium-ion polymer batteries designed to deliver maximal power during the shortest time.

AirShaper, a 3D modeling platform, was to optimize their drone’s exterior, creating a smoother body that reduced aerodynamic drag. Propeller blades were also reduced to 6 inches to achieve a better top speed.

Testing and flying

After experiencing difficulty capturing the Peregreen V4 in flight due to its small size and high speed, the team found a solution in the previous record breaker – using the camera of the Peregreen 3 to video the flights.

We have liftoff: The Peregreen V4 quadcopter has set a speed record of 657.59 km/h, returning the Guinness World Record to Luke and Mike Bell Luke Bell on YouTube

During top-speed testing, the Peregreen V4 flew in opposite directions to offset wind effects, as is standard practice. The average top speed was calculated at 657.59 km/h (408 mph), setting a new world record for the "fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter."

Given the fierce competition in this space, that record may not hold for long. We could see this record surpassed by a rival or by Luke and Mike Bell themselves. In any case, these record attempts are exciting to watch.

Source: Luke Bell