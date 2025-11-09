© 2025 New Atlas
Battery-free drone designed to fly as long as the sun shines

By Paul Ridden
November 09, 2025
"For years now, I've wondered - is it possible for a drone to fly on solar power alone?" says Luke Bell as he introduces a project designed to find that out
The drone part of the build features a carbon fiber X-frame and 18-inch props
The drone part of the build features a carbon fiber X-frame and 18-inch props
Three sets of nine solar cells are connected in series and mounted to the drone's X-frame
Three sets of nine solar cells are connected in series and mounted to the drone's X-frame
No batteries here: Ground testing the solar-powered drone
No batteries here: Ground testing the solar-powered drone
The solar panel array provides enough juice to power the drone's motors directly
The solar panel array provides enough juice to power the drone's motors directly
The 100% solar-powered drone proved a little wobbly in testing, but it did fly without batteries or capacitors
The 100% solar-powered drone proved a little wobbly in testing, but it did fly without batteries or capacitors
The father and son team behind the world's fastest quadcopter we featured last year has now built what essentially looks like a flying photovoltaic panel, in a bid to create a drone that's powered by solar alone.

This is actually a story in two parts. First, an update on the Peregrine project that birthed the Guinness World Record for the "Fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled (RC) quadcopter" at 480 km/h or just under 300 mph.

Earlier this year, that record was snatched from Luke Bell and his father Mike and the Peregreen 2 by student Samuele Gobbi and his Fatboy 2 drone – which zipped to 557.64 km/h (346.5 mph). So the Bells began work on the third iteration of their drone to snatch it back.

You can watch a build video below, and while we wait for official record attempt vids I can confirm that the Peregreen 3 team made its way to Dubai in June and breezed past the top speed of the Fatboy 2 to land the Bells another Guinness World Record – clocking an incredible 585 km/h (363 mph), though the official average was recorded as 570 km/h. Our congrats to the Bells.

THE COMEBACK - World's FASTEST Drone V3

But the focus of our coverage today is an attempt to build a multi-rotor flyer that could stay aloft as long as there was sunshine above it. We've previously seen research projects aimed at achieving exactly that, but they had solar cells charging onboard batteries. The Bell team wanted to leave batteries out of the equation.

The relatively easy part of the puzzle is the drone itself, which is made up of an X-frame made from carbon fiber tubing, lightweight Antigravity motors and 18-inch carbon fiber props from T-Motor plus other bits and pieces like the flight controller and 3D-printed mounts. There are also small cameras dotted around to feed a POV VR headset.

Some 27 very fragile panels – a couple broke during gentle testing, and more proved no match for the family cat – were connected in series, for a combined output of around 150 watts during ground tests. These were mounted to a support structure made up of 3-mm carbon fiber tubes, and the whole shebang bolted to the drone's X-frame.

This part of the project concluded with the Bells carefully packing everything into a vehicle and heading out to an open field for real-world testing. There's a bunch more detail about the build in the video below, where you can witness its first flight on 100% solar power – no batteries, no caps.

I Built a 100% Solar Powered Drone That Actually Flies!

Naturally, such a drone is unlikely to find a practical use as is. But as a "what if" engineering project it's fascinating. And if previous form is anything to go by, we probably won't have to wait too long for a new and improved version to take to the skies. In the meantime, well done fellas.

Source: Luke Bell

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

