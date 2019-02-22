The Eco Explorer is offered under the same new Campervan Co spinoff brand that launched the D:5 Terrain van, but it's more closely related to Campers Scotland's Eco Campers line. The new Explorer differs from older Alphard-based hybrid Eco Campers because it's a lighter, more versatile style of camper developed in response to customers who wanted an eco-friendly camper van that could also do everyday commuting. The company thinks of it as a "city-to-country" van that can be driven everyday while still remaining completely stocked and ready to go for a camping trip, even if that trip is taken on a whim with little time to pack.