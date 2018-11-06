One of the most helpful outcomes to potentially flow out of this research is the ability for clinicians to hopefully better evaluate pain levels in patients that are unable to clearly self-report those specific sensations. Young children, babies, and even animals, could be viable targets for this new EEG test, as the researchers are currently working to calibrate these EEG signatures in a way that correlates with traditional pain measurement scales. Following from that, the goal of the research is to develop new pain sensors that can easily and clearly signal to doctors how much pain a patient is actually suffering.