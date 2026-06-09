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Energy

Modular next-gen US nuclear reactor goes critical

By David Szondy
June 08, 2026
Modular next-gen US nuclear reactor goes critical
The reactor is cooled by steel tubes filled with sodium
The reactor is cooled by steel tubes filled with sodium
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The new reactor is modular
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The new reactor is modular
The reactor is cooled by steel tubes filled with sodium
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The reactor is cooled by steel tubes filled with sodium
Diagram of the Antares reactor
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Diagram of the Antares reactor
View gallery - 3 images

Nuclear energy in the West took another step forward as the first privately developed, non-light-water reactor to go critical in the United States in more than 40 years reached a major milestone when the Antares Nuclear Mark-0 test reactor came online at Idaho National Laboratory.

The milestone, achieved on June 4, 2026, was what is known as "initial criticality" or "zero-power fueled criticality," which means the reactor was only brought to the minimum power level required to start a nuclear chain reaction. The goal is to validate the reactor's computational physics models, core geometry, control rod performance, and initial neutronic behavior without generating significant thermal energy or requiring active coolant flow.

That may sound a bit like the equivalent of getting a car engine to turn over for the first time, and the analogy is not a bad one. But the important part is that it directly fulfills a mandate under the US Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program that challenged the US nuclear industry to bring at least three advanced reactor designs to criticality by July 4, 2026.

The new reactor is modular
The new reactor is modular

The initiative is intended to help jump-start the US nuclear sector, which largely stagnated after the 1970s due to shifting public opinion, political pressure, and increasingly stringent regulations that prioritized safety above all else. The result was an approval process so complex and costly that it was almost impossible to navigate without going bankrupt. Launched in 2025, the Reactor Pilot Program seeks to fast-track a new generation of reactors by using the DOE's independent safety authorization and oversight process at federal laboratory sites rather than the standard Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) commercial licensing pathway for early-stage technology validation.

One of several program candidates, the planned Antares R1 reactor and its zero-power testing predecessor, the Mark-0, are high-temperature, solid-state microreactors designed to generate between 100 kW and 1 MW of electricity. Their modular design allows the reactors to built in factories and then shipped to where they are needed for activation, while additional modules can be added to meet growing power demands.

The Antares reactors are fueled by High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) formed into Tri-structural Isotropic (TRISO) fuel particles roughly the size of millet seeds. These contain uranium-235 formed into uranium oxycarbide that's been enriched to 19.75% and then encapsulated in layers of carbon and ceramic before being pressed into cylindrical compacts and loaded into the reactor's core blocks.

Diagram of the Antares reactor
Diagram of the Antares reactor

This configuration helps make the nuclear reactor inherently self-regulating and highly resistant to meltdown, even at extreme temperatures. In addition, the pebbles can be fed into the top of the hopper-like reactor core and then removed when spent at the bottom, making refueling relatively easy.

But what sets the Antares reactors apart is that they are cooled by liquid-sodium heat pipes. These sealed steel tubes contain no pumps or moving parts. Instead, heat from the reactor causes the sodium to vaporize and travel to a heat exchanger, where it condenses before returning to the core via capillary action through an internal wick structure. According to the company, this passive system can continue cooling the reactor even during a complete loss of electrical power.

Another advantage of the Antares design is that it was developed to meet the stringent requirements of military deployment for the US Army and Air Force. As a result, it has already been selected for installation at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, by 2028.

"Today’s achievement is a historic moment for American nuclear energy," said U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. "By bringing the first American non-light water privately developed reactor to criticality in more than four decades, Antares has shown what is possible when American innovation is unleashed. The Trump administration is proud to support the rebirth of America’s nuclear industry and ensuring Americans have access to affordable, reliable and secure energy for generations to come."

Source: Department of Energy

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EnergySmall Modular Nuclear ReactorNuclearPower Stations
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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