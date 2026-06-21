Artificial photosynthesis system produces 'solar-fuel' even in low light

Unlike conventional solar systems, which are hampered by the sun’s fluctuations and require backup systems to even them out, leaves can harness solar energy even in low-light conditions. Taking a step toward that leaf-like performance, researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University have developed an artificial photosynthesis system that produces formic acid from carbon dioxide and water using solar power.

The interesting bit is not simply that it makes formic acid. It is that the device is designed to keep producing it more steadily throughout the day without relying on the battery-based control hardware normally used to tame unstable sunlight. The system uses a redesigned electrolyzer that can partially self-regulate. In testing, the setup produced a pure aqueous formic acid solution under real sunlight, even as the light intensity changed. To understand how, there are a couple of foundational technologies to quickly unwrap.

When we talk about harnessing solar energy, most people immediately think of solar panels converting sunlight into electricity, which is then stored in batteries. However, other paths exist. One example is a setup that directly stores solar energy as heat. The device in the Osaka Metropolitan University research is another example. It is an artificial photosynthesis electrochemical fuel production system that uses sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide into useful fuels such as formic acid.

These solar-fuel systems feature standard photovoltaic panels that generate electricity. Instead of the electricity being stored as chemical energy in batteries, an electrolyzer uses that electricity to drive chemical reactions, in this case, to produce fuel.

Now, sunlight is not exactly a reliable power source. It rises, falls, disappears behind clouds, and generally refuses to behave as the stable electricity supply engineers would prefer. This is a problem because the electrolyzer is not just passively receiving electricity; its chemical reactions actively depend on it. The current passing through it controls how quickly the reactions occur, while the voltage helps drive those reactions forward. If the solar input drops, the reaction slows. If it rises sharply, the electrolyzer may receive more current than the flow system is balanced for. Either way, the production rate changes, and in a liquid-fuel system, that means the final product concentration can drift.

There is also an efficiency problem. A solar panel does not simply produce one fixed amount of power. At any given moment, depending on sunlight and temperature, it has a particular combination of voltage and current at which it delivers the most usable power. This is called the maximum power point. If the device connected to the panel does not present the right electrical “load,” the panel is pulled away from that sweet spot. It may still be generating electricity, but not as much as it could under those conditions. In other words, some of the available sunlight is left on the table.

Conventional systems solve this with Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT). In simple terms, MPPT is an electronic middleman that constantly monitors the solar panel’s voltage and current, then adjusts the electrical load so the panel keeps operating near its most efficient point as sunlight changes. In many solar-fuel systems, this means adding a controller, a DC–DC converter, and often a battery to buffer and stabilize the power before it reaches the electrolyzer. It works, but it also adds cost, complexity, and a slightly awkward redundancy: you are trying to store solar energy as fuel, but you still need a battery-based system to make the fuel-making system behave properly.

The Osaka team’s solution is to remove that electronic middleman and make the electrolyzer do some of the matching work itself.

At the center of the device is a special solid-state electrolyte built into the electrolyzer. The key property here is that its ionic resistance drops as the temperature rises. In plain English, when the electrolyzer warms up, ions can move through it more easily, which allows more current to flow through the system.

That creates a useful self-adjusting loop. When sunlight becomes stronger, the solar panel supplies more power. The electrolyzer receives more electricity and naturally heats up. As it heats, its resistance decreases, allowing it to conduct more current from the solar panel. When sunlight weakens, the system cools down and draws less current. Instead of forcing the panel and electrolyzer to match each other through an external battery-based MPPT system, the electrolyzer’s own thermal and electrical behavior helps it follow the changing solar input.

This is why the researchers call it a chemical MPPT system. It is not MPPT in the usual electronics-heavy sense, nor is it a separate box sitting between the solar panel and the electrolyzer, constantly chopping and adjusting voltage. The matching function is partly baked into the electrolyzer itself.

There is also a second control layer, where the concentration problem comes in. The system uses low-power pumps and a pump controller that monitors the current passing through the electrolyzers. Based on that current, it adjusts the flow of water and other reactants through the device.

This matters because the current indicates how fast the fuel-producing reaction is occurring. If more current flows, more formic acid is produced, so the system can increase the flow rate to prevent the final liquid from becoming too concentrated. If less current is flowing, the system can reduce the flow so the product does not become too diluted. The same flow control also affects how much heat is carried away from the electrolyzer, which feeds back into its resistance and electrical behavior.

So the “trick” is the combination of the solid-state electrolyte’s temperature-dependent resistance, the electrolyzer’s self-heating, and the flow-control system. Together, they help the device use solar power efficiently while keeping the formic acid concentration more stable from sunrise to sunset.

Now, this is not the invention of artificial photosynthesis itself. It is also not the invention of solar-powered electrolysis, formic acid production from CO₂, or MPPT. All of those ideas already exist. The actual innovation is how the team folded the power-tracking behavior into the electrolyzer, reducing the need for a conventional battery-supported MPPT setup.

The device still needs more durability testing, and the researchers note that long-term performance will depend heavily on the electrolyzer itself. Low-light operation and high-current operation are also still present practical engineering limits.

Still, the potential is easy to see. A cheaper, simpler, and more autonomous solar-fuel system could be useful for distributed fuel production, CO₂ utilization, remote chemical generation, and future systems that store daytime solar energy as liquid fuel rather than electricity alone.

For now, it is a proof of concept, albeit a clever one. Instead of adding more electronics to force unstable sunlight into line, the researchers redesigned the fuel-making device so it can work with the day as it changes.

A paper on the study was published in the journal EES Solar.

Source: Osaka Metropolitan University

