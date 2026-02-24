Gold "supraballs" capture about 90% of the solar spectrum

At any given moment, 89,000 terawatts of solar power hits the Earth’s surface. While significant advancements have been made in harvesting this power, existing technologies do not capture the full potential of the entire solar spectrum. This limitation primarily lies in these technologies' ability to absorb energy across the full solar spectrum.

A team of researchers at KU-KIST Graduate School of Converging Science and Technology, Seoul, has reported a way to absorb nearly the full usable solar spectrum for thermal-based devices, using self-assembling gold nanospheres called plasmonic colloidal supraballs.

The sun's energy reaches us via the solar spectrum – the total distribution of electromagnetic radiation emitted by the sun, spanning ultraviolet (50-55%), visible (40-45%), and infrared (3-5%) wavelengths. Most existing technologies, whether photo or thermal-based, do not capture all of this efficiently.

Photovoltaic cells, the most popular of the bunch, convert photons into electricity, primarily using visible light and part of the near-infrared spectrum. Concentrated solar systems, on the other hand, capture broadband light via mirrors. However, they rely on large, capital-intensive infrastructure and still depend on receiver materials that are not perfectly absorbing.

Solar-thermal collectors, which convert light into heat and then electricity, absorb visible and infrared light fairly well. However, their performance depends on surface materials and coatings, which are not always optimized for near-perfect absorption across the full spectrum. This is where the plasmonic supraballs come in.

In the research, the technology starts as a colloidal suspension of gold nanoparticles, which self-assemble into micrometer-scale spheres in solution. Thousands of individual nanoparticles cluster together to form "supraballs." The liquid is then drop-cast onto the ceramic surface of a thermoelectric generator, forming a dense, textured film that efficiently captures sunlight.

Conventional gold nanoparticle films and dielectric absorber coatings do already exist that can increase light absorption in specific wavelength ranges and reduce heat re-radiation. However, their shortcomings include limited infrared absorption, angular sensitivity, high manufacturing costs, and thermal degradation over long-term high-heat exposure.

Plasmonic supraballs work differently. Localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR) at the nanoparticle surfaces, combined with Mie-type resonances in the sphere’s interior, trap photons across UV, visible, and near-infrared wavelengths, converting much of this energy into heat. This results in ~90% absorption across the solar spectrum, significantly improving thermal energy capture and creating a stronger temperature gradient that ultimately generates nearly 2.4 times the power output of conventional nanoparticle coatings.

The team, comprising Jaewon Lee, Seungwoo Lee, and Kyung Hun Rho, published their research in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

It is important to note that the plasmonic supraball technology is primarily designed for thermal-based solar-harvesting systems. They are particularly suited to thermoelectric solar generators (TEG systems), solar-thermal collectors, and thermal management and passive heating systems. They could also play a role in hybrid PV-thermal (PVT) systems where visible light is converted by PV cells, and remaining wavelengths are harvested as heat.

“Our plasmonic supraballs offer a simple route to harvesting the full solar spectrum,” says Seungwoo Lee. “Ultimately, this coating technology could significantly lower the barrier for high-efficiency solar-thermal and photothermal systems in real-world energy applications.”

Beyond performance, another major appeal of the technology is its practicality. The supraballs require low-complexity fabrication and application via solution processing. Furthermore, the technology is compatible with existing, commercially available devices.

Source: American Chemical Society

