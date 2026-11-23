"After twenty years, wooden bridges exposed to the elements are often in a dilapidated condition," TU Berlin bridge engineer Mike Schlaich said in 2024. "What we need are bridges that will last for at least 100 years." His university has now found a fix, and it's a material we touch every day when we lean on our kitchen countertops.

That material is granite, in this case a black-and-white speckled stone quarried in the Bavarian Forest. Researchers at TU Berlin and engineering firm Ingenieurbüro Miebach paired slabs of it with glued-laminated timber beams to develop a new kind of composite footbridge.

Miebach has already built timber bridges paved with granite. But in those, the stone is just a surface that doesn't carry any of the load. The new design does. That's why the German Federal Environmental Foundation (DBU), which funded the work, calls it a world first.

"Timber-concrete composite bridges already exist," says TU Berlin's Volker Schmid. "However, instead of concrete, we use large granite slabs, which reduces emissions." Those granite slabs form the deck you walk or ride on, and they are glued to each other with a high-strength epoxy that keeps water off the wood below.

TU Berlin put its timber-granite beams through a series of load tests Technische Universität Berlin

The slabs alternate between 4.7 and 5.9 in (12 and 15 cm) thick, so the thicker ones drop into notches milled into the beam and lock the stone and the wood together, while screws stop the slabs from lifting off.

Granite can also carry heavy loads in thinner slabs than concrete, Schmid says, so the bridge can be slimmer. And the system is also fully reusable. The city can decide to unscrew everything, and both the stone and the timber can be repurposed elsewhere. According to him, all this should give the bridge three to five times the lifespan of a regular timber one.

This is the theory, but so far, the lab work has thrown up some unpleasant surprises. When the team loaded a single notch, the wood in front of the stone snapped off all at once instead of slowly giving way, as the team had hoped. On longer test beams, 19 and 26 ft (5.8 and 8 m) long, the notches along one side broke too. The beams didn't collapse, though, and could carry almost the same load again before the wood finally gave out. The DBU says open questions about how strong each part needs to be will be settled during the approval process.

The team is already working on the first two bridges. Berlin's city government plans to use the system to replace two timber footbridges and create new crossings, 37 and 51 ft (11 and 15.5 m) long, for pedestrians and cyclists in a park in the Spandau district.

Construction is set to start in 2027 and run into 2028, according to the city. That might be a long wait for Berliners. One of the two 1996 bridges they'll replace has been closed since June because of major damage.

Germany's bridge problem goes well beyond Spandau. Around 4,000 motorway bridges need modernizing or replacing over the next decade, and in September 2024 part of Dresden's Carola Bridge collapsed in the middle of the night.

But fixing all that will take some ingenuity and a willingness to experiment with new and unlikely materials. In 2022, a team led by Eindhoven University of Technology opened a 50-ft (15-m) footbridge made from flax fiber in the Netherlands. If Spandau's bridges hold up, though, Berliners will soon be cycling to work over the same stuff they chop onions on.

Source: DBU