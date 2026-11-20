Eating your cake and having it too is generally considered impossible, both literally and figuratively. Few scenarios illustrate this better than 3D printing, where printing speed, quality, and material compatibility typically come at the expense of one another. However, engineers at Northwestern University have now developed a 3D printing method that lets you eat your cake, have it, and still give some to a friend, combining all three capabilities in a single technique.

Called direct ink additive lithography (DIAL), the new method combines the speed and precision of light-based 3D printing with the material versatility of extrusion-based techniques.

It works by spreading thick, paste-like inks into thin sheets and using patterned light to selectively harden them into intricate 3D structures. In tests, DIAL printed complex objects more than four times faster than conventional extrusion printing, achieving finer details while eliminating the need for separate support structures.

To understand what makes DIAL interesting, we first need to look at how conventional 3D printing works and why these trade-offs exist.

One common technique, called direct ink writing (DIW), works much like squeezing toothpaste from a tube. A printer pushes material through a nozzle, depositing it line-by-line to gradually build a three-dimensional object. The advantage is that it can handle a wide variety of materials, including thick, particle-filled inks with specialized properties. However, tracing every line takes time, and producing finer details requires smaller nozzles, which are more prone to clogging.

Light-based techniques, such as digital light processing (DLP), take a different approach.

A conventional DLP 3D printer Depositphotos

Instead of drawing individual lines, a projector shines patterned light onto photosensitive liquid resin, hardening entire cross-sections of an object simultaneously. This makes printing considerably faster and more precise, but it generally requires relatively free-flowing resins that light can effectively penetrate and cure. Thick, particle-filled inks, particularly those that scatter light, can be difficult to process.

DIAL combines elements of both approaches into one technique, allowing researchers to print thick, functional inks without having to squeeze every tiny feature through a nozzle. The process begins with a slot-die nozzle – a long, narrow opening that deposits paste-like ink onto a flat printing surface. A blade then sweeps across the deposited material, spreading it into a smooth, uniform layer just 50 micrometers thick, thinner than a human hair.

Next, a projector shines a precisely controlled light pattern onto the sheet. The illuminated portions of the ink undergo photopolymerization, a chemical reaction that solidifies the photosensitive material, creating the desired cross-section of the object. The surrounding ink remains uncured.

The printer then deposits another layer of ink, spreads it, and projects the next pattern. This process repeats until the entire object has been built, after which the remaining uncured material is removed to reveal the finished structure.

Now, because the projector can solidify an entire pattern at once, DIAL eliminates the need to trace every feature individually. More importantly, the level of detail depends largely on the projector's pixel size and the thickness of each deposited layer, rather than the diameter of the ink-delivery nozzle.

Another pretty clever innovation is hidden in the ink itself.

Printing intricate 3D structures, especially those with overhangs, bridges, and delicate internal features, typically requires temporary scaffolding to prevent unsupported sections from collapsing. These supports use extra material and must be removed after printing, sometimes damaging the very structures they're meant to protect.

To get around this, the researchers developed an ink that doubles as its own support material. They mixed light-curable resin with fumed silica nanoparticles, giving the mixture a property known as yield stress that allows the material to resist flow until a sufficient force is applied.

When the spreading blade sweeps across the ink, the applied force causes it to flow into a thin sheet. Once the blade passes, the ink regains its resistance to flowing and largely holds its shape. By adjusting the concentration of silica nanoparticles, the researchers can control this behavior.

Consequently, the unhardened ink surrounding each solidified feature remains firm enough to support delicate structures while subsequent layers are printed. Once the object is complete, the surrounding ink can be washed away, while excess material left on the printing surface can be collected and reused.

The technology can be utilized to print curvy, complex and interlocking objects like this gyroid lattice Ryan Truby/Northwestern University

To test the technology, the team printed several challenging geometries and compared the results with existing techniques. In one experiment involving a porous, grid-like structure, DIAL completed the print in just 30 minutes, compared with 124 minutes using conventional extrusion printing. That's more than four times faster, with sharper features and fewer defects.

The researchers also produced intricate lattices with walls as thin as 150 micrometers, which their conventional extrusion setup could not replicate. Other demonstrations included delicate lattice structures and interlocking chainmail, geometries that are difficult to manufacture using conventional techniques without additional supports.

DIAL also demonstrated the ability to print multiple objects simultaneously and combine different materials in successive layers. In another experiment, the team printed a honeycomb-like structure covering nearly four times the projector's illumination area by repositioning the projector over overlapping ink sheets. Unlike conventional vat-based light printing, DIAL isn't confined to a container of liquid resin, potentially making it easier to scale to larger objects.

Another major benefit is the technology’s ability to manufacture intricate structures using functional materials that conventional light-based printers struggle to accommodate.

To demonstrate this, the researchers developed two additional ink formulations. The first was a structural electrolyte made from a polymerizable ionic liquid, a type of liquid salt that can conduct ions. Using this formulation, DIAL printed 15 intricate, porous lattices approximately the size of small coin-cell batteries in a single 15-minute run. Such precisely engineered electrolyte structures could eventually contribute to new energy-storage devices.

DIAL was used to print these small lattices, that are the size of coin-cell batteries Ryan Truby/Northwestern University

The second formulation was a hydrogel, a soft, water-rich material that can mimic certain properties of biological tissue. The team used it to print miniature containers inspired by laboratory cell-culture inserts, complete with microscopic inverted pyramids resembling surfaces used to grow cells and organoids.

Now, none of DIAL’s fundamental capabilities are entirely new.

Extrusion printing, projector-based curing, and yield-stress materials have all existed for years. The breakthrough comes from integrating them into a single manufacturing process. This combination could open up new possibilities for manufacturing complex functional materials, from flexible robotic components and custom medical devices to lightweight aerospace structures, advanced batteries, and engineered tissue environments.

Using a hydrogel, the scientists printed small containers modeled after cell culture inserts used in biomedical and tissue engineering labs Ryan Truby/Northwestern University

For now, DIAL remains a laboratory-stage technology. Questions remain about how well the process will perform across different materials, larger production scales, and demanding industrial applications. The researchers have demonstrated its manufacturing capabilities, but have yet to produce complete functional objects.

The team is working to extend the technology to other materials and structures suitable for different applications. “To print these types of materials, we don’t just need new software capabilities, new hardware, or new inks,” says Ryan Truby, the study's senior author. “We need all three, working in concert.”

Further improvements to the printing system, including streamlining how it switches between tools, are underway.

A paper on the study was published in the journal Science Advances.

Source: Northwestern University

