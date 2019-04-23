Like a lot of concepts we've been seeing lately, the ME-S uses a funky coach door opening style in which the back doors hinge at the rear, giving easier access to the back seats. Interestingly, from what we can glean from the Chinese-language website, the seats appear to have some kind of rotating ability – but whether that's rotating outward to let you in and out easier, or rotating inward for conversation in self-driving mode, we don't know. It does have a retractable steering wheel, and a promise of Level 4 autonomy, so probably the latter.