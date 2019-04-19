Attend a few auto shows, and you'll find yourself in much the same routine, bouncing across the floor from one major automaker to the next, looking for what's new and exciting. They're brands you've known since before you could see over the dashboard — the Fords, Nissans, Volkswagens, GMs, etc. etc. But the Shanghai auto show flips the experience on its ear, and those staple brands are thoroughly diluted in a larger pool filled with names you just don't see much of at other international shows — the SAICs, JACs, BYDs, etc. etc. Suddenly, you're a young kid at his very first auto show, where everything is new and wondrous.

