The researchers took a bunch of realistic parameters to feed into their equations, assuming that the aircraft will look something like what's currently being developed by the likes of Joby, Airbus, Boeing and Lilium, among numerous others. Thus, they were able to take a reasonable stab at working out what the vehicles would weigh, their lift-to-drag ratios, battery-specific energy, and how much energy they'd be using during the different stages of flight: takeoff, hover, climb, cruise, descent and landing.