Tempering the excitement of this breakthrough new drug hitting the market is the price that it has been listed for it. The treatment involves infusions every few weeks, and the current list price for one year's treatment is suggested to be US$450,000. The company has claimed it will offer insurers a reimbursement system if the drug does not work in certain patients, and Barry Greene, President of Alnylam, is reported as saying this overall cost would be less than what the patient would cost an insurer in a given year without the new drug.