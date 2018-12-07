"For a battery that lasts longer, you need to move a greater number of charges," says Simon Jones, corresponding author of the study. "Moving multiply charged metal cations is difficult, but a similar result can be achieved by moving several singly charged anions, which travel with comparative ease. The challenges with this scheme are making the system work at useable voltages. In this new study, we demonstrate that anions are indeed worthy of attention in battery science since we show that fluoride can work at high enough voltages."