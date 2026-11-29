For every single minute in 2024, at least one person died of malaria on average, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Worse still, the mosquitoes that spread the disease are becoming increasingly resistant to the insecticides used in one of our main defenses: mosquito nets. Scientists have now developed a new mosquito-net technology that could help overcome this resistance.

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) created a new synthetic fiber that stores liquid insecticide in its core and gradually releases it through its outer surface. The fiber can then be used to manufacture mosquito nets that can remain effective for years, survive repeated washing, and, importantly, kill mosquitoes that have developed resistance to commonly used insecticides.

Conventional insecticide-treated mosquito nets are among the most important tools for preventing malaria.

Compared to other approaches such as sterilization, traps, genetic modification, and even a recently developed drone that chops mosquitoes right out of the air, nets are relatively cheap, straightforward, and practical to deploy at large scale. However, they face a major problem: mosquitoes are increasingly developing resistance to pyrethroids, the family of insecticides traditionally used in mosquito nets. This means mosquitoes can encounter treated nets and survive to continue their deadly streak.

Fortunately, alternative insecticides exist, but incorporating them into mosquito nets presents another challenge. Conventional insecticide-treated nets are generally manufactured in one of two ways. Manufacturers can treat the finished net with insecticide, usually using a coating that binds the chemical to the fabric, or they can mix the insecticide into the polymer before producing the fibers used to make the net.

The problem with the latter approach is that it involves a high-temperature manufacturing process in which molten polymers are forced through tiny nozzles to form continuous threads. Many promising non-pyrethroid insecticides cannot withstand these temperatures and could evaporate or degrade before the fibers are even formed.

Now, you may be wondering why manufacturers don't just use the first method and apply the alternative insecticides after producing the net. Well, they already do. Some newer mosquito nets combine pyrethroids with alternative chemicals, such as chlorfenapyr, to kill resistant mosquitoes. The problem is that washing, abrasion, and everyday use can gradually remove or deplete insecticide from treated fabrics, reducing their effectiveness over time.

To overcome these manufacturing limitations while retaining the benefits of an internal insecticide reservoir, the Empa researchers spent three years developing a different type of thread.

The result is a liquid-core fiber that essentially functions as a microscopic insecticide dispenser. Instead of distributing the chemical throughout the solid polymer, the researchers store it in a liquid core enclosed by a solid polymer sheath. This allows insecticides that would otherwise be incompatible with conventional melt spinning to be incorporated into the fiber without mixing them directly into the hot polymer.

The liquid-core fiber consists of a polymer sheath (green) and a liquid core made up of a carrier fluid (blue) that contains an insecticide (red) – the insecticide can diffuse through the polymer sheath to the outside, where it takes effect, while the carrier fluid remains inside the fiber Empa

The liquid core contains a carrier fluid loaded with insecticide, while the surrounding polymer sheath acts as a selectively permeable barrier. Through diffusion, insecticide molecules gradually migrate from the liquid core, through the solid polymer, and onto the fiber's outer surface, where they can act against mosquitoes that come into contact with it. The carrier fluid, meanwhile, remains trapped inside. As the insecticide on the surface is depleted, more molecules migrate outward to replenish it, allowing the thread to maintain its insecticidal activity without needing re-treatment.

"The liquid-core fiber makes it possible to incorporate novel insecticides into the fiber that could not be used with the previous approach," explains Edith Perret, who led the research at Empa's Advanced Fibers laboratory in St. Gallen. "In addition, this fiber can be loaded with larger amounts of insecticide."

The researchers estimate that mosquito nets manufactured from these fibers could remain effective for approximately three years, even after repeated washing.

Of course, this immediately raises another question about durability. It's one thing for the insecticide to remain effective for three years, but can the threads themselves withstand three years of stretching, handling, and washing without falling apart? So far, the mechanical tests are encouraging, according to the researchers. The projected three-year lifespan has yet to be confirmed through large-scale testing. The researchers have also not disclosed detailed mosquito mortality figures or direct performance comparisons with existing commercial nets.

The next step is to demonstrate that the fibers can be manufactured economically on an industrial scale, and that nets made from them maintain their mechanical strength and insecticidal activity through years of real-world use. If successful, the technology could give mosquito-net manufacturers access to a wider range of insecticides while offering another way to maintain long-lasting protection against resistant mosquitoes.

Source: Empa

