The researchers are very clear in noting the study does not suggest these gut bacterial markers play a causal role in the onset of pain related to fibromyalgia and a great deal more work is necessary to uncover any potential causal mechanism at play. What this novel study does offer, however, is a useful road map directing future research pathways. As fibromyalgia is primarily a disease related to chronic non-visceral pain, it will be fascinating to watch scientists explore how directly some of these bacterial species associate with other expressions of chronic pain, such as neuropathy or lower back pain.