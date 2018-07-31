It's important to note that this research is still in very early stages and the scientists are clear in stating there is no evidence that D-PDMP is safe to administer to humans, or that these results could even be replicated in humans. What is perhaps most relevant from the research, is that it opens up entirely new avenues for investigating ways to battle hair loss and improve wound healing in humans. If modulating GSLs in superficial layers of human skin is found to result in similar effects then possible future topical medications may be developed that could speed up wound healing or regrow hair.