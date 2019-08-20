Harley-Davidson is making electric balance bikes for 3-year-olds – no kiddingView gallery - 5 images
Harley-Davidson needs to get its bikes in the hands of younger riders, that's clear. But this young? The company has announced a pair of electric balance bikes to get American iron into the hands of 3-5- and 5-7-year-olds.
The IronE12, for the 3-5-year-olds, has 12-inch (30 cm) wheels, a 13-inch (33 cm) seat height and weighs a svelte 17 lb (7.7 kg). The IronE16, for 5-7-year-olds, has 16-inch (40 cm) wheels and a 17-inch (43 cm) seat height, and weighs 19 lb (8.6 kg). Both use rigid forks, electric hub motors and little removable batteries that give you 30-60 minutes of shenanigans per 30-60 minute charge.
As is traditional, Harley won't give away any power figures, but there are red, yellow and green power modes, with speed limiters on each, and the IronE16 in green mode will top out at a mighty 11 mph (17.7 km/h). Look at this wild man chucking a wheelie. He could easily grow up thinking Harleys can wheelie.
Kids are the future, and perhaps today's kids can grow up thinking Harley when they think of electric motorcycles, I guess. The company has of course just released its exorbitantly expensive Livewire electric streetbike, but it's also been teasing other, much smaller machines closer to scooters and ebikes to fill out the electric stable. And these balance bikes show just how young Harley's willing to start welcoming new customers, perhaps in a bid to drive its average customer age down.
It's a long way from the thunderous Fat Boy outlaws of old, but at US$649 for the little one and US$699 for the big one, the IronE scoots will be a nice stocking stuffer this holiday season. I mean just look at this little dude, is anyone gonna try stealing his Doritos? I didn't think so.
Source: Harley-Davidson
