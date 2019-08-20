Kids are the future, and perhaps today's kids can grow up thinking Harley when they think of electric motorcycles, I guess. The company has of course just released its exorbitantly expensive Livewire electric streetbike, but it's also been teasing other, much smaller machines closer to scooters and ebikes to fill out the electric stable. And these balance bikes show just how young Harley's willing to start welcoming new customers, perhaps in a bid to drive its average customer age down.