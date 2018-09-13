By contrast, use of a Holter monitor requires attaching several wired leads to the wearer's chest. Additionally, according to the university, it can take several weeks to analyze all of the data gathered by such a device. And while there are already less cumbersome single-lead wearable ECGs available, it's claimed that Heartsense is much more sensitive – in lab tests, it was found to be over 95 percent accurate as compared to a non-portable clinic-based ECG.