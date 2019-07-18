But really, you just want to know what Hennessey did to that Chevy Silverado, so here we go. The specs are pretty close to those announced last year, with the primary difference being in the grunt department. Originally, the 2.9-liter supercharger (producing 7 psi of boost) was meant to help push the Silverado's 6.2-liter, eight-cylinder engine to an outrageous 705 horsepower (526 kW), but in the final production model, that's been downgraded to 450 bhp (335 kW), which isn't much more than the stock V8 produces, so it's not quite clear what's going on. Still, it's more muscle than many people would know what to do with, so we'll leave it at that.