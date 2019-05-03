The marketplace is pretty well served when it comes to clever hydration systems, such as H2OPal, Sippo, Hidrate the Thermos Smart Lid and more. Many of them have some form of hydration reporting system going on, usually linking to your smartphone. With this in mind, any new player in the space needs to step things up a notch, and that's what Seattle-based Bazaarian believes it's done with the Hydrade smart bottle.