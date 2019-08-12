Normally, low-volume, limited-market vehicles like the Nexo would not be included in IIHS testing. The testing body, which was founded by a conglomerate of automotive insurers as an independent safety testing entity, tests nearly all mainstream market vehicles in the US and its results are often a key part of the metrics used to determine insurance costs for consumers. Hyundai volunteered the Nexo, however, and IIHS saw it as an opportunity to test its first fuel cell vehicle for the US market.