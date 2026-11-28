The two most annoying things about getting an ultrasound are having to go to a hospital and having cold, wet gel slathered over your skin. Unfortunately, both are critical … but perhaps not for long. Scientists have now developed a dry polymer that would enable wearable ultrasound devices.

Researchers at MIT and the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) have created a dry, soft, stretchy, rubber-like material that transmits ultrasound waves without the liquid required by conventional gels. Replacing water-based coupling layers that dry out could allow patches to image the body for much longer. In tests, the material supported clear imaging for nine days on a synthetic tissue model, and continued working in tests on volunteers doing outdoor exercises.

Medical ultrasound technology, most commonly used to give expectant parents a first glimpse of their baby, has applications beyond pregnancy scans, including examining the heart, blood vessels, muscles, and internal organs.

Many of these measurements would be extremely useful if they could be taken continuously, capturing changes while people sleep, exercise, or go about their day. Unfortunately, conventional ultrasound imaging usually involves bulky equipment (portable handheld machines are also available), a wand-wielding trained operator, and the non-negotiable plenty of goop.

Now, scientists have actually miniaturized ultrasound technology into wearable patches that can support continuous monitoring.

However, one surprisingly mundane but stubborn obstacle has kept people from wearing these wearables for extended periods: the infamous gel. Ultrasound works by sending high-frequency sound waves into the body and processing the echoes that return. The gel serves as a coupling medium, allowing the high-frequency sound waves to travel efficiently between the probe and the body. It does this by filling the tiny gaps between the probe and skin, eliminating air pockets that would otherwise reflect the sound waves and interfere with imaging. Without the gel, the ultrasound probe may produce unclear images.

The problem is that conventional gels and the water-rich hydrogels used in wearable patches gradually lose moisture. MIT's previous designs, for example, saw their hydrogel layers dry out within a day or two. "In a doctor’s office, a technician can simply apply more gel if needed. But for a wearable device, gel-based designs can limit their long-term usability," says Xuanhe Zhao, a professor of mechanical engineering at MIT. Imagine having to intermittently smear gel onto your wrist every day just to keep your fitness-tracking watch working.

The team's solution is a liquid-free elastomer, a rubber-like polymer engineered to do the gel's acoustic job; a sort of dry gel, if you like. Now, ordinary rubber isn't particularly good at this. Its long molecular chains are tightly packed and tangled together, creating internal friction as ultrasound waves pass through. Some sound energy dissipates before reaching the skin. Liquids generally have lower internal friction, making them better coupling media.

To get the best of both worlds, the researchers built their material from so-called bottlebrush polymers. Each molecule has a backbone lined with shorter side chains. The bristles keep neighboring polymer molecules from becoming deeply entangled, allowing them to move more freely when ultrasound waves pass through. With reduced molecular friction, less sound energy is lost along the way.

A material made from these loosely interacting bottlebrush chains would be too fragile for everyday wear, so the researchers chemically integrated a second, loosely connected network of bottlebrush polymers. These networks provide reinforcement without sacrificing low-friction properties. The result is a soft, skin-like material that stretches without readily tearing, transmits ultrasound efficiently, and contains no water to evaporate.

To test the material, the team fabricated credit-card-sized samples and placed them between an ultrasound probe and a tissue-mimicking "phantom," a synthetic model that imitates the skin and structures beneath it. The probe generated clear images through the material and continued doing so for about nine days without its acoustic performance deteriorating.

"In principle, this material could go forever, depending on how stable it is," says Shu Wang, an MIT mechanical engineering postdoc who led the study. "The sound properties stay the same. And that was the moment when we thought, oh, this material could work."

In tests, the material efficiently transmitted ultrasound waves from a probe, through the model, to image the structures underneath MIT

For actual human tests, the researchers attached a patch of the material to a volunteer's chest during a 10-minute treadmill run, alongside a piece of conventional silicone rubber. While sweat accumulated around the silicone sample, the new material wicked away the buildup, demonstrating its functionality during physical activity. Finally, they fitted a key fob-sized ultrasound patch to a volunteer's neck, connected it to a portable tablet, and sent them cycling for 30 minutes over hilly streets. Throughout the ride, the patch continued capturing clear images of blood flow.

So what exciting possibilities lie ahead?

First of all, no more cold goo. Furthermore, unlike ordinary smartwatches, which mostly pick up signals at or near the skin's surface, ultrasound patches can observe structures deeper inside the body, such as tissues and blood vessels. Paired with other sensors and automated image analysis, these devices would help doctors monitor blood flow and cardiac function more closely and over extended periods. They also make imaging technologies more accessible in scenarios where standard equipment or trained sonographers are scarce.

On the flip side, this particular material has not yet demonstrated all those medical applications, and wearable devices still need power, processing, and clinical validation. The MIT team is now working to simplify fabrication and make the interface suitable for longer-term devices. If the rest of the technology catches up, the humble patch could turn ultrasound from an occasional hospital appointment into a much more useful window into what's happening inside us, minus the cold, sticky mess.

A paper on the study was published in the journal Science.

And the MIT material isn't the only game in town ... Scientists at Japan's Kindai University have also developed a dry ultrasound gel alternative, although theirs is made from tamarind seed gum.

Source: MIT

