Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are a fundamental component of our body's immune system response, acting as a modulator for excessive immune system activity. Tregs essentially work to shut down immune responses and, for example, are often found in high volumes in the microenvironment surrounding tumors, leading researchers to hypothesize they play a role in blocking the body's ability to attack cancers. On the other hand, in the case of autoimmune disease, where the immune system is abnormally overactive and attacks healthy cells and tissues, Tregs are usually seen in unusually low levels.