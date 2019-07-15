To reprogram and fire-up the mitochondrial activity of the non-controller cells, the scientists used interleukin 15 – a substance secreted by the immune system. The modified cells were then able to destroy infected CD4 cells in much the same way as those in the controller's blood. Reprogramming immune cells isn't as far-fetched as it may seem to some, as clinical trials for cancer treatments employing similar methods are already underway, but this looks to be the first time it's been proposed for the treatment of HIV.