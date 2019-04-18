The modern small crossover is already something of an "everything car," an amalgamation of key features boiled down from other popular vehicle types into a versatile car that's equally comfortable crawling through narrow city corridors, racking up economical highway miles, hauling home-improvement tools and materials, and exploring wide-open off-road spaces. Or at least that's the idea — the typical crossover won't be the best solution for any of those tasks, but it will be the one vehicle type that should be able to accomplish all four on a regular basis, without any ensuing disaster — so long as you don't get too ambitious with the "off-road" part.