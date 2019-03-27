Only 500 of the road-going McLaren Senna will be built, and very few people will get a chance to sit in one, so it's nice of Lego to build something people can jump in and play with as it tours around a series of events through 2019. To keep things feeling real, the team used some real parts from McLaren to finish the model, including the carbon fiber seat, steering wheel and pedals, the logo badges, wheels and tires.