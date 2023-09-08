Leatherman EDC case doubles as a mini workstation for multitool tasks

If a 120-tool flip book seems like a little much to lug around on the daily – or ever – Leatherman has a more compact option for organizing and carrying everyday multitools, electronics and general provisions. The sleek, new Adapt case keeps everything neat and close at hand with multiple pockets and organizers and even provides a handy integrated tray on which to do multitool work, maintenance and repair.

Leatherman sizes its Adapt Kit a little smaller than a soft lunch box, making it easy to grab and go by the carry handle or stow inside a larger backpack or bag. More specifically, the case measures roughly 8 x 6 x 4 inches (21 x 15 x 10 cm) and weighs in comfortably under a pound at 14.4 oz (408 g).

The Leatherman Adapt Kit can be carried on its own or inside a backpack Leatherman

The Adapt case includes a total of seven zippered and open pockets for storing whatever needs to go along, including a full-width rear external-access zippered pocket and two external side pockets. The sleeve in the middle includes a full-width webbing of loops of different sizes for sliding in items like multitools, driver bit sets, flashlights, pens and charging cables.

Leatherman steps the Adapt Kit design up from other basic EDC cases out there by including a silicone work tray that nests neatly inside the case's zippered front. This tray provides a small portable work area and looks particularly useful for working with small screws and parts, as its wraparound lip should prevent them from rolling off and getting lost.

In addition to general everyday use, the Adapt Kit can be used for specific activities, such as phototgraphy Leatherman

The tray can be used inside the self-standing Adapt case or removed for external use. In addition to work with a multitool, Leatherman imagines it being useful for doing maintenance on the multitool ... oiling joints, sharpening blades, swapping out driver bits, etc.

The Adapt Kit features a 500D recycled nylon shell construction lined inside with double-diamond polyester ripstop. The zippers are weather-resistant, and the carry handle is reinforced for better durability.

Inside the all-new Leatherman Adapt Kit Leatherman

Leatherman introduced the Adapt Kit this week at a price of $69.95. The case is designed to be readily compatible with a full range of the company's multitools, including the Ratchet Driver and Curl. You'll find the full list of compatible tools at the link below.

The video provides a quick look at the Adapt Kit's features.

Leatherman Adapt Kit

Source: Leatherman

