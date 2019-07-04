The price for this fairy dust-sprinkled F-Type R? A fair bump up from the stock car's £99,120 (US$125,000) – Lister's asking £139,000 (US$175,000). If that's too rich for you, Lister doesn't mind, it's only making 10 of them anyway. Chassis #01 has already rolled off the line in Lancashire – presumably we're looking at it in these photos – and Lister is taking orders on the rest, with the expectation that each will be specified to the customer's tastes. Jolly good.