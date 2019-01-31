Though Little Sophia looks like she'll hold her own thanks to the star power of her sister, she is wandering into a very crowded arena. Anki's Cozmo and Vector robots are also pretty smart, with the latter boasting many of Little Sophia's home assistant features. Sphero has a whole host of educational and entertaining robots, from a chatty Spider-Man to programmable robo-balls and drivable Star Wars droids. And that's without going into all the other robotic aliens and caterpillars also vying for the attention of youngsters.