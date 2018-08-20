"A really important message from this study is that it is not enough to focus on the nutrients, but whether they are derived from animal or plant sources," explains Nita Forouhi, a scientist from the University of Cambridge, not affiliated with the new study. "When carbohydrate intake is reduced in the diet, there are benefits when this is replaced with plant-origin fat and protein food sources but not when replaced with animal-origin sources such as meats. Many low-carb diet regimes do not make this distinction, but it is important."