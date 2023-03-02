Lift's fourth-generation eFoil board rides farther and quieter

Puerto Rico-based electric foiling board pioneer Lift Foils has launched what's claimed to be the "most customizable, most powerful eFoil ever made." A new battery system can offer riders as much as 2.5 hours flying above the waves, and quietly zip them to a top speed of 30 mph.

The Lift4's custom marbled carbon fiber board is the same shape as before but three sizes are now available – the 4-ft-2-inch (1.27-m) Pro, the 4-ft-9-inch (1.44-m) Sport and the 5-ft-4-inch (1.6-m) Cruiser. The color choice has been expanded too, with a dozen finishes now on offer.

The full carbon fiber mast can be had in two sizes – 28 or 32 in (71 or 81 cm) – and is home to a propulsion unit that includes an aluminum propeller milled from a single block, hand polished and anodized. The components of the propulsion system are modular and can be swapped out via the proprietary Lift Connect System if desired.

The brains of the setup have been upgraded too, with the all-new eBox infused with technology that significantly reduces vibration and noise so that "riders aren't listening to their equipment, but to their natural surroundings." An updated wireless hand controller has been ruggedized, features an improved trigger and spring assembly, and now offers more data readouts. This pairs with the board over Bluetooth 5 and is powered by two AA-sized batteries for more than 40 hours of use.

Lift's Gen4 batteries employ EV-grade cells for up to 1.5 hours on the water when using the Light pack, or 2.5 hours with the Full Range option Lift Foils

The company has also introduced a new lineup of front wings that have been "designed to perform and provide stability at high speeds, giving riders a greater feeling of control." The Camber Pro Series wings join the High Aspect and Surf designs, and come in small for fast-paced performance, medium for maneuverability and range and large for an enhanced, stable ride. A couple of additional options have been added to the back wing line as well, in the shape of the 36 and 46 Glide flavors.

And finally, the new Gen4 batteries make use of EV-grade high-capacity cells wrapped in rugged housing for the promise of up to an hour and a half on the water per 30-minute charge with the Light pack or 2.5 hours with the Full Range option for every 50 minutes plugged in.

"Being the designer and the rider, offers a closed-loop experience where you can really hone in on what you’re feeling and why you are feeling it," said company founder and CEO, Nick Leason. "Riding an eFoil is not only about going out and surfing, but also about silencing your mind, getting into a flow state, and connecting with nature. At Lift, we constantly strive to perfect our product to make it easier to get into that natural state and enjoy your surroundings. All the new features and cutting-edge technology on the Lift4 do just that. I think our customers are going to be very excited to see this novel craft that we’ve been working so hard on in our workshop to elevate every part of the foiling experience."

The Lift4 with a Light battery starts at US$11,995, while models with the Full Range battery start at $12,995. Quite pricey, but a little less expensive than recent eFoil releases from companies like Awake and Fliteboard. The video below has more.

The LIFT4 eFoil - Lift Foils 4th Generation Electric Hydrofoil

Product page: Lift4