Modular mo-jet system serves as different types of powered watercraft

In recent years, we've heard about electric surfboards, bodyboards, hydrofoil boards and underwater scooters. Buying all of those separately could get pretty expensive, which is why the mo-jet system combines them in one modular setup.

Designed by German company Jetworx, mo-jet is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

At the heart of the system is a polyethylene-bodied rear module which houses two removable 50-volt lithium-ion batteries, along with a removable electric waterjet drive unit. That unit delivers 116 kg (256 lb) of thrust and can reportedly run from 25 to 60 minutes on one 75-minute charge, depending on factors such as the front module to which the rear module is connected.

From top to bottom, the mo-jet Rescue, Surf Air, Surf and Bodyboard front modules, with the rear power module to the right mo-jet

The first of those front modules, the Surf module, allows the setup to be used as an electric surfboard. In this configuration, it is claimed to be able to reach a top speed of 65 km/h (40 mph) – it reportedly reaches 55 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. Riders stabilize themselves by holding onto a leash attached to the nose of the board, and control the speed via a handheld wireless remote.

Less adventurous users can swap in the shorter Bodyboard front module, for a riding experience in which they lie or kneel on the board while holding onto two front handles. More adventurous users, on the other hand, can leave on the Surf module but swap the waterjet unit for a 5-kilowatt propeller-driven Foil Adapter – they can then use the mo-jet as an electric hydrofoil board.

Jetworx is also developing three other front modules, which are already in functioning prototype form. These include a Dive module that can be filled with water, allowing the setup to serve as an underwater scooter; an inflatable Surf Air module, which provides extra buoyancy for heavier riders or beginners; and a long, inflatable Rescue module, which can carry up to three people during rescue missions.

The Dive module allows mo-jet to act as an underwater scooter mo-jet

In all cases, the front and rear modules are connected to one another via just two screws that are loosened off and tightened down using an included hex key.

If you're interested in getting a mo-jet system of your own, pledges start at €5,999 (about US$6,757) for a package that includes the rear, Surf and Bodyboard modules. Assuming it reaches production, it should ship next April.

You can see mo-jet in use, in the following video.

mo-jet®: The Modular Surf Toy of the Future

Sources: Kickstarter, mo-jet

