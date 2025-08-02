14-passenger electric water taxi cleans up marine tourism

A collaboration between a marine design studio, an Italian shipyard and a Swiss energy titan has unveiled the first fully electric Venetian water taxi, which should be a breath of fresh air to local marine tourism and beyond.

The Lucietta combines the vision of Nauta Design – the Milan studio responsible for 2019's Slipstream superyacht concept – with the construction skills of fellow Italians Cantiere Serenella, and the electric know-how of Swiss energy veteran Repower.

"Starting from a meticulous study of the original drawings of old taxis and interviews with taxi drivers we defined the essential upgrades to design the electric taxi for the new millennium," said Nauta's Massimo Gino. "Repower's Lucietta represents a modern reinterpretation of the Venetian taxi, featuring stylistic elements that evoke the appeal of electric vehicles, making its sustainable core immediately recognizable."

Cruising at up to 10 knots could see the Lucietta operate for a full working day between charges Repower/Nauta Design

The electric Venetian water taxi made its debut at the sixth Salone Nautico di Venezia recently, and benefits from a "contemporary design, deeply routed in Venetian history and tradition" so it shouldn't look out of place on the local waterways.

"The dimensions of Venice's water taxis are dictated by the city itself – its canals, bridges, and moorings," explained Gino. "Therefore, construction height, maximum width, and length must adhere to very precise constraints." As such, the Lucietta measures 9.3 m (30.5 ft) in length, is 2.25 m (7.4 ft) wide and reaches a height of 2.1 m (6.8 ft).

The Lucietta offers emissions-free hops for up to 14 passengers, who can seat themselves in the lush part shaded mid-section, or they can enjoy the (hopefully) fine weather at the exposed stern. The "taxi driver" is positioned up near the craft's nose for optimum visibility.

It's powered by a 200-kW electric propulsion system mated to a 180-kWh battery pack for a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph). At more relaxed lagoon cruising speeds of between 7 and 10.8 knots though, the collaboration expects operators to cover a full working day on the water without needing to stop for a recharge.

"Lucietta is not simply an 'excellence of the lagoon's know-how' but also a contribution to the debate on public transport in Venice, a solution capable of integrating with fast-charge tools for cars and offering performances and ranges equal to those of the endothermic boats that currently work in the Venetian waters" Repower/Nauta Design

Other specs reveal LED navigation lights and underwater aft lighting, a 42-liter fridge and 56-liter fresh water tank, USB sockets for passengers to charge mobile gadgetry, a Fusion audio system, synthetic teak deck and flooring, and a 12-inch Garmin display for the "driver." The vessel is built around a carbon fiber hull, and the design makes use of recycled glass.

We've no word on production plans, for now the collaboration appears to be just showing off the vessel at expos. The next chance to experience Lucietta will be at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at the end of August.

Sources: Repower, Nauta