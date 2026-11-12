World's fastest passenger liner becomes world's largest artificial reef

In what is both the end of a 74-year career and a new lease on life, the SS United States, the world's fastest transatlantic liner, has been scuttled off the coast of the Florida Panhandle to become the world's largest artificial reef.

On November 11, 2026, at 1:00 pm CST, marine contractors opened the valves that were once the engine intakes for SS United States, letting in the sea in a carefully controlled flow to ensure that the hulk would sink gently and on an even keel. This was for both practical and legal reasons. The planners wanted the ship to settle upright on the seabed without the risk of breaking apart, and environmental regulations prohibited using explosives for the job.

The scuttling, which was completed at 9:02 pm CST, was originally planned for November 12 and included a special ceremony to mark the occasion. However, deteriorating weather conditions forced the exercise to be brought forward by 24 hours, during which both the sinking and the final preparations had to be carried out simultaneously.

SS United States

SS United States vanishing beneath the waves marks the end of the remarkable career of one of the last great transatlantic passenger liners that dominated the first six decades of the 20th century before being overtaken by air travel. As steam and steel technology advanced, these liners became floating cities carrying thousands of passengers divided into various classes from the luxurious First Class down to steerage for immigrants and, later, students and economy tourists.

Designed by American naval architect William Francis Gibbs, the SS United States was heavily funded by the US government as well as United States Lines. Since it was built right after the Second World War and during the opening years of the Cold War, the government saw it as not only a major prestige project for the nation, but as a military asset that could be converted into a troopship during time of war. Because of this, her engines incorporated many aspects of naval design. Since some of these were classified, many aspects of the ship, including performance specs, remained classified.

When the liner entered service in 1952, she was already a record breaker. At 900 ft (302 m) and with a maximum displacement of 48,022 tonnes, the United States was the largest liner ever built in the US. To save weight, the extensive superstructure was made entirely out of aluminum – an incredible feat for the time because aluminum is extremely hard to work with in any quantity.

SS United States ocean floor bound Destin Fort Walton Beach

In addition, she was as fireproof as possible in light of the then recent SS Morro Castle and SS Normandie tragedies. The design was almost entirely of glass, metal, glass fiber, asbestos, and plastics. In fact, the only wood aboard was the butcher's block in the galley, the teak rubbing strakes on the hull, and two grand pianos. And the latter was only allowed after it was demonstrated that the piano's mahogany wouldn't catch fire even when burning gasoline was poured over it.

But her most famous record was as the fastest transatlantic liner in history. The only thing that potential passengers wanted more than comfort was the thrill of speed, and the shipping firms accommodated them by establishing the Blue Riband, which was given to the ship with the fastest average speed crossing of the Atlantic as measured in knots. This competition was not only great publicity, but it also gave passengers the fun of betting on their ship's speed, incentivized pushing forward marine engineering, and had practical benefits during wartime when some liners were so fast that they could outrun U-boats, so they didn't need to go with convoys.

In 1952, the Blue Riband holder was the RMS Queen Mary, which had held the record since 1938. On her maiden voyage, the United States broke that record by 10 hours and 2 minutes with an average speed of 35.59 knots (40.96 mph, 65.91 km/h). And that wasn't even her top speed. The Captain had been ordered to "just" break the record, keeping enough speed in reserve to beat any competitors that might come along in the years to come.

SS United States seen from the deck SS United States Conservancy

That record for fastest passenger liner remains unbroken to this day.

During her years of service, the United States attracted many celebrities, including four US presidents, a future president, Eleanor Roosevelt, Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, as well as Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe, John Wayne, Cary Grant, Elizabeth Taylor, Katharine Hepburn, Judy Garland, Gary Cooper, Sean Connery, Bob Hope, Rita Hayworth, Coco Chanel, Salvador Dali, Irving Berlin, Leopold Stokowski, and Walter Cronkite.

Unfortunately, this success was short-lived. By the 1960s, jet airliners like the Boeing 707 were attracting away passengers, including the emerging Jet Set of celebrities, and United States Lines was beset by union problems and falling support from the US government. Eventually, bookings became so poor that trips were canceled and the United States was withdrawn from service in 1969.

The United States is now the world's largest artificial reef SS United States Conservancy

What followed next were decades of the slowly rusting great liner changing owners as plans to convert the vessel into a cruise ship, make it into a hotel or the centerpiece of a leisure centre or a floating museum fell through while lawsuits and debts swirled around the whole affair, culminating with the United States being evicted from its pier for lack of payment.

To make a long story short, the ship was eventually sold to Okaloosa County, Florida, which is converting it into an artificial reef to attract both sea life and recreational divers. This sounds simple, but it required a lot of work, including the removal of the two 65-foot funnels, radar mast, and interior fittings, cutting holes in the bulkheads, and removing tonnes of fuel and environmentally unfriendly materials.

Now, she rests on the bottom of the sea at Large Area Artificial Reef Site C (30° 07.148' N, 86° 46.755' W), 22 nautical miles (25.3 miles, 40.7 km) southwest of Destin, Florida, where her rust patches will soon be covered with coral, barnacles, and anemones, and the dance halls, theaters, promenades, and cabins that once entertained presidents and royalty will now host triggerfish, groupers, snapper, and morays.

Source: Okaloosa County