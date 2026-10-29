World’s largest electric ferry enters service in South America

The maiden voyage of a giant ferry has marked a major step forward for large-scale maritime electrification.

The massive 426-ft (130-m) aluminum catamaran China Zorrilla is now the largest 100% battery-electric vessel in commercial service in the world. It carries up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles on the 34-mile (55-km) route across the River Plate between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay.

China Zorrilla zarpa del puerto de Colonia

Commercial maritime transport has been a stubborn sector to decarbonize and still mostly depends on heavy fuel oil. The giant rechargeable ship built by Australian shipyard Incat Tasmania for South American operator Buquebus is seen as a landmark step toward a new nautical era.

We covered the early stages of Incat Hull 096 when it was first launched in the shipyard. Originally conceived as a dual-fuel vessel running on liquefied natural gas and diesel, the design was boldly upgraded mid-project to go entirely electric.

The catamaran is now powered by a staggering 43-megawatt-hour energy storage system supplied by technology group Wärtsilä and Corvus Energy. The early 250-tonne battery bank used during assembly has been enlarged to use more than 5,000 lithium-ion batteries that weigh roughly 286 tons. The capacity of this single vessel is equivalent to hundreds of high-end electric vehicle battery packs combined, creating a power source capable of running a small town.

The massive battery pack can be recharged at the dockside from 20% to 80% capacity in just 40 minutes Incat

The operational economics rewrite the rules of the maritime industry. A conventional diesel ferry of this size on a similar high-frequency route could burn over a million gallons of marine diesel annually. China Zorrilla eliminates this overhead, saving US$4.5 million in fuel costs. The ship also avoids the release of 37,545 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents into the atmosphere each year.

In addition, a heavy diesel engine of this magnitude would vibrate violently and noisily, require intensive mechanical maintenance and pump tons of toxic sulfur and particulates from its funnel. Instead, this battery-electric alternative operates with mechanical simplicity and zero direct emissions. It hasn’t even got a funnel.

The operational compromise is speed. Initially, the hybrid Zorrilla was slated to achieve an exciting top speed of 37 knots (43 mph). The fully electric drivetrain means accepting a capped service speed of 25 knots (29 mph). This adds roughly 10 minutes to each journey time. The operators say it’s an easy choice: with drastically slashed energy costs, incredibly smooth ride and payback period estimated at just five to eight years.

China Zorrilla is powered completely by batteries – and tackles a 34-mile crossing of the River Plate up to four times every day Incat

The immense battery pack feeds eight electric motors coupled to eight high-performance waterjets that were optimized during the vessel's harbor trials phase. The 34-mile crossing of the Río de la Plata takes 75 minutes and is scheduled to happen up to four times daily.

The ship also creates room for a massive 24,750-sq-ft (2,25 sq-m) duty-free shop which holds immense economic significance due to consumer pricing and currency restrictions between Argentina and Uruguay. The vessel operates as a tax-exempt international zone so passengers bypass Argentina’s steep import tariffs, localized luxury taxes and complex currency regulations, plus Uruguay's high value-added taxes. For decades, these River Plate ferry lines have functioned as floating retail outlets where travelers purchase high-end electronics, cosmetics and clothes at a fraction of domestic street prices, making the retail floor a primary revenue engine for operators.

Busy ferries cannot sit idle for hours waiting to top up, so high-power DC fast-charging stations have been integrated into the port facilities. The catamaran can jump from 20% to 80% capacity in just 40 minutes.

The giant electric ferry can carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles between Uruguay and Argentina Incat

For years, the gold standard for high-speed ferry transport on River Plate was the Francisco, a dual-fuel LNG catamaran also built by Incat for Buquebus. The new electric vessel doubles Francisco’s carrying capacity while reducing emissions to zero. On a global scale, previous electric ferries like the Ellen in Denmark or Bastø Electric in Norway, proved that battery power was feasible on shorter, lighter commuter routes over just a few miles with small passenger and vehicle payloads. Zorrilla’s 34-mile international crossing with over two thousand passengers marks decisive progress over those.

And the success of Incat’s Hull 096 project has created a repeatable and promising manufacturing model for the Tasmanian shipyard. It already has follow-up orders for similar megawatt-scale electric vessels. Incat is now constructing three even larger (423 ft/129 m) battery-electric ferries for Danish operator Molslinjen’s Kattegat route.

As maritime emission regulations tighten globally, the China Zorrilla could offer a blueprint for ferry operators from the English Channel to the Puget Sound.

Source: Incat