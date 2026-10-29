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Marine

World’s largest electric ferry enters service in South America

By Simon Heptinstall
October 29, 2026
World’s largest electric ferry enters service in South America
For years, the gold standard for high-speed ferry transport on River Plate was the Francisco, a dual-fuel LNG catamaran also built by Incat for Buquebus. The new electric vessel doubles Francisco’s carrying capacity while reducing emissions to zero.
For years, the gold standard for high-speed ferry transport on River Plate was the Francisco, a dual-fuel LNG catamaran also built by Incat for Buquebus. The new electric vessel doubles Francisco’s carrying capacity while reducing emissions to zero.
View 6 Images
For years, the gold standard for high-speed ferry transport on River Plate was the Francisco, a dual-fuel LNG catamaran also built by Incat for Buquebus. The new electric vessel doubles Francisco’s carrying capacity while reducing emissions to zero.
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For years, the gold standard for high-speed ferry transport on River Plate was the Francisco, a dual-fuel LNG catamaran also built by Incat for Buquebus. The new electric vessel doubles Francisco’s carrying capacity while reducing emissions to zero.
China Zorrilla is powered completely by batteries – and tackles a 34-mile crossing of the River Plate up to four times every day
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China Zorrilla is powered completely by batteries – and tackles a 34-mile crossing of the River Plate up to four times every day
The massive battery pack can be recharged at the dockside from 20% to 80% capacity in just 40 minutes
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The massive battery pack can be recharged at the dockside from 20% to 80% capacity in just 40 minutes
The giant electric ferry can carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles between Uruguay and Argentina
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The giant electric ferry can carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles between Uruguay and Argentina
The China Zorrilla is the largest 100% battery-electric vessel in commercial service
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The China Zorrilla is the largest 100% battery-electric vessel in commercial service
The new ship is the first in a series of up-coming large emission-free maritime vessels from Tasmania’s Incat shipyard
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The new ship is the first in a series of up-coming large emission-free maritime vessels from Tasmania’s Incat shipyard
View gallery - 6 images

The maiden voyage of a giant ferry has marked a major step forward for large-scale maritime electrification.

The massive 426-ft (130-m) aluminum catamaran China Zorrilla is now the largest 100% battery-electric vessel in commercial service in the world. It carries up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles on the 34-mile (55-km) route across the River Plate between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay.

China Zorrilla zarpa del puerto de Colonia

Commercial maritime transport has been a stubborn sector to decarbonize and still mostly depends on heavy fuel oil. The giant rechargeable ship built by Australian shipyard Incat Tasmania for South American operator Buquebus is seen as a landmark step toward a new nautical era.

We covered the early stages of Incat Hull 096 when it was first launched in the shipyard. Originally conceived as a dual-fuel vessel running on liquefied natural gas and diesel, the design was boldly upgraded mid-project to go entirely electric.

The catamaran is now powered by a staggering 43-megawatt-hour energy storage system supplied by technology group Wärtsilä and Corvus Energy. The early 250-tonne battery bank used during assembly has been enlarged to use more than 5,000 lithium-ion batteries that weigh roughly 286 tons. The capacity of this single vessel is equivalent to hundreds of high-end electric vehicle battery packs combined, creating a power source capable of running a small town.

The massive battery pack can be recharged at the dockside from 20% to 80% capacity in just 40 minutes
The massive battery pack can be recharged at the dockside from 20% to 80% capacity in just 40 minutes

The operational economics rewrite the rules of the maritime industry. A conventional diesel ferry of this size on a similar high-frequency route could burn over a million gallons of marine diesel annually. China Zorrilla eliminates this overhead, saving US$4.5 million in fuel costs. The ship also avoids the release of 37,545 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents into the atmosphere each year.

In addition, a heavy diesel engine of this magnitude would vibrate violently and noisily, require intensive mechanical maintenance and pump tons of toxic sulfur and particulates from its funnel. Instead, this battery-electric alternative operates with mechanical simplicity and zero direct emissions. It hasn’t even got a funnel.

The operational compromise is speed. Initially, the hybrid Zorrilla was slated to achieve an exciting top speed of 37 knots (43 mph). The fully electric drivetrain means accepting a capped service speed of 25 knots (29 mph). This adds roughly 10 minutes to each journey time. The operators say it’s an easy choice: with drastically slashed energy costs, incredibly smooth ride and payback period estimated at just five to eight years.

China Zorrilla is powered completely by batteries – and tackles a 34-mile crossing of the River Plate up to four times every day
China Zorrilla is powered completely by batteries – and tackles a 34-mile crossing of the River Plate up to four times every day

The immense battery pack feeds eight electric motors coupled to eight high-performance waterjets that were optimized during the vessel's harbor trials phase. The 34-mile crossing of the Río de la Plata takes 75 minutes and is scheduled to happen up to four times daily.

The ship also creates room for a massive 24,750-sq-ft (2,25 sq-m) duty-free shop which holds immense economic significance due to consumer pricing and currency restrictions between Argentina and Uruguay. The vessel operates as a tax-exempt international zone so passengers bypass Argentina’s steep import tariffs, localized luxury taxes and complex currency regulations, plus Uruguay's high value-added taxes. For decades, these River Plate ferry lines have functioned as floating retail outlets where travelers purchase high-end electronics, cosmetics and clothes at a fraction of domestic street prices, making the retail floor a primary revenue engine for operators.

Busy ferries cannot sit idle for hours waiting to top up, so high-power DC fast-charging stations have been integrated into the port facilities. The catamaran can jump from 20% to 80% capacity in just 40 minutes.

The giant electric ferry can carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles between Uruguay and Argentina
The giant electric ferry can carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles between Uruguay and Argentina

For years, the gold standard for high-speed ferry transport on River Plate was the Francisco, a dual-fuel LNG catamaran also built by Incat for Buquebus. The new electric vessel doubles Francisco’s carrying capacity while reducing emissions to zero. On a global scale, previous electric ferries like the Ellen in Denmark or Bastø Electric in Norway, proved that battery power was feasible on shorter, lighter commuter routes over just a few miles with small passenger and vehicle payloads. Zorrilla’s 34-mile international crossing with over two thousand passengers marks decisive progress over those.

And the success of Incat’s Hull 096 project has created a repeatable and promising manufacturing model for the Tasmanian shipyard. It already has follow-up orders for similar megawatt-scale electric vessels. Incat is now constructing three even larger (423 ft/129 m) battery-electric ferries for Danish operator Molslinjen’s Kattegat route.

As maritime emission regulations tighten globally, the China Zorrilla could offer a blueprint for ferry operators from the English Channel to the Puget Sound.

Source: Incat

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MarineElectric BoatsShipsBatteriesShippingWorld's LargestTransportClimate Solutions: Shipping
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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