These images, along with those captured by the lander itself, offer interesting perspectives on the Red Planet, but they also serve an important scientific purpose. InSight is currently scouting its surroundings for the ideal place to carry out its primary mission, to drill down to around 16 ft (5 m) below the surface to better understand Mars' geology. The more scientists know about its environment, the better informed they will be when deciding the best place to start digging.